Survivor Series 2023: Spoilers On Marquee Match Winners From WWE PLE

WWE’s final premium live event outing for 2023 will be Survivor Series 2023 in the last weekend of November. A loaded lineup is set to grace the card but the majority of attention will be around the WarGames match that will go down from both the men’s and women’s roster. Rumors are running strong about the mystery fifth number to be added to Cody Rhodes’ team for this matchup.

Among the contenders who could be returning in this capacity is Randy Orton with the favored choice of odds, 1/3 (-300), indicating there’s a strong belief within the fans regarding the veteran. Other options in the running for that 5th spot in Survivor Series 2023 include Kevin Owens at 7/4 (+175), CM Punk at 4/1 (+400), John Cena at 8/1 (+800), Brock Lesnar and The Rock both at 10/1 (+1000), and Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa sharing odds of 16/1 (+1600).

Potential winner revealed for Survivor Series 2023 WarGames Match

The betting odds for the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023 are also out, thanks to BetOnline and it indicates that the team comprising Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins, with odds set at -400 (1/4) are the favorites to emerge as the winner. In contrast, their opponents, The Judgment Day, are currently listed at +250 (5/2) to stay as the underdogs. These odds will change and might favor, big-time when a surprise name joins Rhodes’ team.

In the WWE Women’s World Championship Match, the champion Rhea Ripley remains an immense favorite to retain by sitting at -2000 (1/20), while her challenger, Zoey Stark has the odds of +700 (7/1).

In the announced unconventional WWE Intercontinental Championship Match at Survivor Series 2023, Gunther, the current titleholder is another strong favorite with odds of -5000 (1/50), while The Miz has odds of +1000 (10/1).

The undisputed WWE Universal Championship isn’t being defended at Survivor Series 2023 as Roman Reigns will be missing yet another PLE outing. Nonetheless, no title is expected to change hands if the latest odds are any indications. Also, there are huge anticipations regarding the two WarGames matches and the possible returns of CM Punk or Randy Orton.