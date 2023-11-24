Survivor Series 2023: WWE Aims To Create History With This Weekend’s PLE

WWE will wrap things up for the main roster premium live event calendar via Survivor Series 2023 which is being hosted in Chicago. Tons of speculations are there regarding big returns possibly set for the event and one of them was already confirmed on the company’s part. That announcement essentially confirmed that the show will be a full-on sellout.

That being said, WWE is gearing up for what’s expected to be a record-setting Survivor Series 2023 from the suburbs of Chicago, a city that is renowned for offering one of the hottest pro wrestling markets in the United States. The anticipation has been bigger since the announcement was made from the Windy City and it seems to have delivered to the fullest if the recent stats are any indications.

According to a recent update from WrestleTix on X/Twitter, only 61 tickets were left for the Survivor Series 2023 event. The data offered by the source also declared that 17,157 tickets have been distributed, since then confirming that the event is evidently a legit sellout. The current capacity of the host venue accommodates 17,218 seats.

With that, Survivor Series 2023 will set a new attendance record for the WWE at the Allstate Arena, surpassing the 17,155 reported attendees at WrestleMania 22 in 2006. It was informed that since Monday afternoon, approximately 575 tickets were sold, including the Survivor Series go-home edition of Raw.

The Survivor Series 2023 weekend is almost upon us which begins tonight with the Friday night SmackDown taping which serves as the final episode before the Premium Live Event. The latest data for SmackDown reveals that 15,603 tickets have been distributed for the show leaving 1000+ tickets to move.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event takes place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

– Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

– Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre

– Women’s WarGames Match: Damage CTRL (Asuka, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Bayley) vs. Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch