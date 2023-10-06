Survivor Series 2023: WarGames Reportedly Returning To WWE PLE

Survivor Series 2023 is going to wrap up the WWE premium live event schedule for this year. Being a Big-Four event in the WWE calendar, expectations are running around the show which should contain some big-time matchups. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is expected to headline the show after missing small-scale PLEs like Payback and Fastlane.

WWE made Survivor Series a brand war-themed Premium Live Event after the brand extension draft was brought back in 2016. That concept was vanquished last year after Triple H took over the WWE creative. He introduced the first ever Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, which was headlined by The Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes in a WarGames match.

There have long been rumors that Survivor Series 2023 will bring back the WarGames concept or not. Unlike last year, WWE has been advertising the event as only “Survivor Series” and not “Survivor Series: WarGames” which insisted that the WarGames gimmick could be abandoned. But that may not be the case as per a recent update from a reliable source.

Survivor Series 2023: Participants for WarGames match yet to be decided

Ringside News reached out to ask about the current plans for Survivor Series 2023 and whether the double-cages match will return or not. They are told that the company will host the match and that the creative team is yet to reach a decision on who will be in that match. There’s no debate about WarGames’ return as that match is locked down.

Over the years, Survivor Series was known for its multi-person elimination tag team matches from both the men’s and women’s divisions. But those classic matches have lost their significance. With the popularity of the WarGames concept, Triple H has rightfully utilized it in the past and the hope is he will execute plans again at Survivor Series 2023.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline headlined the WarGames match, last year and the hope is that he will again be featuring in it with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa by his side. However, there’s no confirmation about it. Survivor Series 2023 was announced to go down on Saturday, November 25th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.