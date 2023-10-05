Survivor Series 2023: CM Punk Teased Returning To WWE In His Hometown

It’s been officially announced on WWE’s part that Survivor Series 2023 will take place on Saturday, November 25th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Unlike last year, WWE is currently advertising the event as “Survivor Series” only and not “Survivor Series: WarGames” which indicates that WarGames might not return in the upcoming edition.

But fans are much more concerned with CM Punk’s return to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023 since the show will go down from his hometown. Whether he returns or not stays in the hands of the company that’s currently under the Endeavor banner. But Punk has already ensured that chants for him will break out during the PLE.

CM Punk is back doing commentary in Cage Fury Fighting Championship, where he called the CFFC 125 event (which aired on UFC Fight Pass). During this appearance, the former WWE Champion addressed his AEW release by saying that he has time on his hands for the next two months.

WWE seems neutral about bringing back CM Punk at Survivor Series 2023

This was a tease from his side that a return to the WWE after almost 10 years could be there on the card as Survivor Series 2023 will take place in Chicago in two months on November 25th. WWE President Nick Khan recently spoke to ESPN and the topic of Punk coming back to the WWE after a decade was raised. In reply, Khan ruled out the same by stating the following,

“Listen, we only have respect for Phil. We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Time will tell whether WWE is making plans to bring back CM Punk at Survivor Series 2023 to give Chicago a massive surprise. The last WWE event that the former Straight Edge Leader attended was Royal Rumble 2014 where he took part in the Royal Rumble match by entering the number-one spot. He eliminated 3 men before getting eliminated by Kane, who chokeslam-ed Punk through the announce table.

The former 2-time AEW World Champion was recently fired by AEW over an altercation with fellow wrestler Jack Perry at All In and since then rumors have been rife about CM Punk coming back to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023 as this event is planned from Chicago.