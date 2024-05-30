Survivor Series is one of the biggest events of WWE and it is the second oldest event of the promotion. It is one of the four major events of the promotion and throughout the years, and WWE has produced some top matches over the years. Traditional Elimination Tag Team match had been one of the biggest attractions of the event from the very first day.

For the past couple of years, WWE has replaced the Traditional Elimination Tag Team match with the WarGames match which had been a signature match of WCW. Triple H brought this match first in the NXT, and after he became in charge of the main roster creative team, he brought the WarGames in the main roster as well.

Survivor Series – Huge Roman Reigns Match Rumored

This year, we can definitely expect the return of the WarGames match again, and the rumor is all about the traditional WarGames match. At this moment, the biggest rumor is the potential dream match between ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns and ‘The People’s Champion’ The Rock. This match is rumored to take place on the main event of WrestleMania 41.

But recent rumors suggest that this is not going to be the first time Roman Reigns and The Rock would go against each other. The two will face each other at least one time before WrestleMania 41 and the venue is going to be Survivor Series in November. But their match at Survivor Series will not be a one on one match.

According to rumors, there will be another huge Bloodline Civil War which is being planned for the big WWE pay per view event of November and this time there will be Bloodlines; one will be led by Roman Reigns and the other one, which will be the new Bloodline, will be led by the Hollywood and WWE Megastar The Rock.

As of now, the plan is to build an Epic Bloodline vs. Bloodline match; Rock’s Bloodline vs. Roman Reigns’ Bloodline, and this is not going to be any ordinary match; this match is going to take place inside the WarGames chamber. There are even rumors on which wrestlers would feature on the two sides.

The current three members of the Bloodline will be the members of the new Bloodline; the one that would be led by The Rock. Roman Reigns’ Bloodline will feature The Usos, and at least one more member. Jacob Fatu is heavily rumored to be on Roman Reigns’ side. Even Sami Zayn is also rumored to the 4th member of Roman Reigns’ Bloodline. Moreover, this match can definitely be one of the best matches in Survivor Series history.