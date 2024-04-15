Tama Tonga: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Tama Tonga is a Tongan professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE and is active on Friday Night SmackDown. He mostly earned fame while working in New Japan Pro Wrestling in Japan and he also had multiple championship successes in the mentioned promotion. He also had a short career on the independent circuit before joining NJPW.

Tama Tonga Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Tonga is 6’0″ and his billed weight is 209 lbs. He was born on October 15, 1982 and currently, the former seven times IWGP Tag Team Champion is 41 year old. He recently joined WWE and started working on Friday Night Smackdown after spending 14 long years in Japan and earning a lot of success.

Tama Tonga Early Life

Tonga was born on October 15, 1982, and currently, he is 41 year old. Nukuʻalofa, Tonga is the place where Tama Tonga born. He is the adopted son of professional wrestling legend Haku and he grew up in a wrestling environment. Before joining the wrestling world, he served in the United States Air Force and was stationed for six years at Whiteman Air Force Base.

Who is Tama Tonga

Tama Tonga is a 41 year old Tongan professional wrestler who has been a huge name in New Japan Pro Wrestling where he worked for around 14 years and earned a lot of success including multiple prestigious Championship success. Before joining NJPW, he also worked on the independent circuit for a couple of years. Currently, he is working in WWE.

Tama Tonga WWE Debut

Tonga made his WWE debut during the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL episode by attacking Tag Team Legend Jimmy Uso during a segment of the Bloodline. He aligned himself with Solo Sikoa and he also posed with the signature Bloodline pose. He became involved in a major storyline as soon as he joined WWE.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Tonga was born and brought up in a family full of wrestlers. He was inspired to become a wrestler in his childhood. In 2008, he approached The Dudley Boyz along with his brothers to receive their training from Team 3D Academy owned by the Dudley Boyz. However, they did not join the school as they started to receive their training from Haku and Ricky Santana.

Debut

But they wanted to receive more frequent training so they decided to join Team 3D Academy of the Dudley Boyz. In November 2008, he made his in ring debut along with his brother as a tag team named The Sons of Tonga in Southern Championship Wrestling which was a Florida based professional wrestling promotion.

First WWE Tryout

They also worked in World Wrestling Council (WWC) based in Puerto Rico at the same time. In the same month of the same year, they attended a WWE tryout camp. He was not successful in receiving a WWE contract but his brother Tanga Loa was successful in earning a WWE contract. He worked under the ring name Camacho in WWE for a short amount of time.

Other Promotions

After failing to receive a contract from WWE, Tonga kept on working on the independent circuit and he worked on various indie promotions. He also won multiple championships from all over the independent circuit. He also in WXW which was a Pennsylvania based wrestling promotion that got defunct recently, in April 2024. He even won the WXW Television Championship during his early career.

Signing with NJPW

He also worked in other independent circuit promotions as he was pretty successful. He kept on winning championships from the Indies from his early days of joining the wrestling world. In 2010 he finally got a big opportunity when he was given the chance to work in Japan as he started working regularly on the New Japan Pro-Wrestling NJPW.

Professional Information Table

Tama Tonga Net Worth & Salary

Tonga spent most of his wrestling career in Japan and he achieved massive success in New Japan Pro Wrestling. According to reports from media sources, the current net worth of Tonga is estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. He just signed a professional contract with WWE so his current salary in the promotion is still not known.

Tama Tonga Family

Tonga was born on October 15, 1982, in Nukuʻalofa, Tonga. He is often regarded as the son of professional wrestling legend Haku. He was actually the adopted son of the former WWE Tag Team Champion. Tonga’s brothers and cousins are also famous professional wrestlers. He worked as a tag team with his adoptive brother Tanga Loa in NJPW and together they received massive Tag Team success in the promotion.

Championships and Accomplishments

Tonga worked mostly in New Japan Pro Wrestling and he won multiple prestigious championships in the promotion. He won the IWGP Tag Team Championship seven times. He also won other top championships from the promotion. Before joining NJPW, he worked on the independent circuit where he also won some championships. He recently joined WWE and he did not get to win any Championship from the promotion yet.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Personal life & Lifestyle

Tonga signed a professional contract with WWE in 2024 and he made his WWE debut in the episode of Smackdown after WrestleMania XL to instantly become a part of the Bloodline storyline. However, this is not the first time he attempted to work in WWE. In November 2008, he attended a WWE tryout along with his brother. But he was unsuccessful, even though his brother Tanga Loa got a WWE contract and worked under the name Camacho for a short time in WWE.

Personal Information Table

Tama Tonga Movies and TV Shows

There is no report on whether Tonga has ever appeared in any movies or television series in his career. He has earned massive success in Japan and also won multiple top championships from New Japan Pro Wrestling. Tonga instantly became a part of the Bloodline storyline after joining WWE and we can expect him to appear in movies and television series in the near future.

Tama Tonga Wife

Tonga got married in 2017 privately and there is no information available about the wife of the former seven times IWGP Tag Team Champion as he prefers to keep his personal life private. He shared a number of photos along with his wife on his social media accounts. Reports also suggest that the couple has multiple children together.

Success in Japan

NJPW Career

Tonga went to Japan and joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2010. He spent 14 long years in Japan, mostly on the New Japan Pro-Wrestling and he had been extremely successful. He went on to become one of the biggest Tag Team wrestlers of the promotion in these 14 years as he worked with various wrestlers in the promotion.

But he was mostly famous for working as a tag team wrestler along with his brother Tanga Loa who also joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling after ending his short spell with WWE. Instantly they formed a tag team together and they went on to become one of the best tag teams of the mentioned promotion during their time.

Tag Team Success

Together, they won the IWGP Tag Team Championship seven times in total throughout their time with the promotion and they had multiple Tag Team rivalries with major tag teams of the promotion. Tonga was also pretty famous as a faction based wrestler as he won the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship four times in total.

Singles Success

Not only he was successful as a team wrestler but as a singles wrestler as well. He even won the NEVER Openweight Championship in New Japan Pro Wrestling four times in total. Moreover, he was extremely successful in NJPW and we can definitely say that he became a top star today because of working in Japan only.

WWE Debut

In 2024 he finally got the biggest opportunity of his career at the age of 41 when he got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE. At the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL episode, he made his WWE debut by attacking Jimmy Uso and aligning with Solo Sikoa. This angle started a new angle for the Bloodline and we seriously hope that Tonga has an excellent career lying ahead of herself.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Tama Tonga

Tonga mostly worked in NJPW and he worked as both Tag Team and singles wrestlers. As a singles wrestler, he won the NEVER Openweight Championship and multiple feuds with the likes of Karl Anderson, famous Japanese professional wrestler Evil, and David Finlay, who is the son of Fit Finlay. He also had other singles feuds.

Tonga mostly earned his fame as a tag team wrestler in Japan as he won a total of seven IWGP Tag Team Championship titles. This is the highest number of reigns of this title as a team. One of their biggest Rival team for the Tag Team titles was The Briscoe Brothers. Together they had some excellent matches for the Tag Team titles. They also had great rivalries with the teams like The Young Bucks and War Machine.

Tama Tonga Injury

Tonga went through multiple injuries throughout his professional wrestling career. He mostly spent is wrestling career in the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion of Japan. But thankfully none of the injuries would ever cause any serious harm to his professional wrestling career. Currently, he is under contract in WWE.

Other Details

Tonga never appeared in any WWE video game as of now he never had the opportunity to work in the biggest promotion of them all. He recently signed a professional contract with the promotion and we can definitely expect him to appear in the upcoming WWE video game which would be WWE 2K25 that would release next year.

Tama Tonga Social Media Accounts

Tama Tonga is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account on Twitter by his name that is not verified, even though it is believed to be his real account. His Twitter account has a total following of 134.9K and his verified Instagram has a total following of 169K. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Tama Tonga Twitter, Tama Tonga Instagram.

Tama Tonga Win Loss Record

Tama Tonga Manager

Tonga had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career. During his New Japan Pro Wrestling career, he was regularly managed by his Tag Team partner Tanga Loa who is also his brother. After joining WWE, he aligned himself with the Bloodline so we can definitely expect him to get managed by Paul Heyman.

