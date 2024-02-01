Bio

Tamina is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in WWE throughout her wrestling career. She is the daughter of famous professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka. She has been a formal WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and also a nine times WWE 24/7 champion.

Tamina Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Snuka is 5’9″ and her billed weight is 151 lbs. She had always been treated as a big power house because of her size. She has never been promoted as a main event star in WWE but she has always been a strong competitor. She was born on January 10, 1978 and currently she is 46 year old.

Tamina: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Tamina Early Life

Snuka was born on January 10, 1978 and currently the former WWE women’s Tag Team Champion is 46 year old. Vancouver, Washington is the place where Tamina born. She is the daughter of famous professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka. She grew up with two siblings, one of them was also a professional wrestler and he was known by the name of Deuce.

Who is Tamina

Tamina is a 46 year old American Professional wrestler who has spent most of her wrestling career in WWE. She is the daughter of legendary professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka. She has won multiple championships in WWE and she is still active in the promotion.

Tamina WWE Debut

Snuka made her WWE debut on May 24, 2010 in an episode of Monday Night RAW. The Usos also made their debut along with her. After The Hart Dynasty defeated the team of William Regal and Vladimir Kozlov, The Usos and Snuka attacked the winners and beat them down. Snuka made an instant impact by hitting a Scoop Slam and a Superfly Splash.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Snuka started her Professional wrestling journey in 2009. She trained at the Wild Samoan Training Center in Minneola, Florida after receiving her first Lia Maivia Scholarship. She was 31 year old at the time she joined the world of professional wrestling. She belonged to a wrestling family so it was not very difficult for her to adopt professional wrestling.

Joining WWE

In 2010, she signed a professional contract with WWE and she directly made her WWE debut in the main roster. She did not have to spend any time on the development territory of the promotion. She started her journey in the promotion as a part of The Usos. She worked occasionally in the ring but mostly accompanied The Usos during their matches.

WWE Debut

Snuka made her WWE debut on May 24, 2010 in an episode of Monday Night RAW. This was also the debut of the Usos. Then WWE Unified Tag Team Champions The Hart Dynasty was having a match with the team of William Regal and Vladimir Kozlov. After the Tag Team Champions defeated Kozlov and Regal, a mystery team attacked them.

Feud with Natalya Neidhart

Natalya, who was the manager of The Hart Dynasty also got attacked by a mystery woman. Later this team was revealed to be the Usos and the woman was none other than Tamina Snuka, who hit a Superfly Splash on Natalya to end the attack. It was the signature finishing move of his father Jimmy Snuka who is a WWE Hall of Famer.

Debut Match

Snuka’s first match in WWE was a six person mixed tag team match where she and the Usos challenged The Hart Dynasty. They were victorious in their first match. Snuka kept on managing The Usos and tried to help them win the WWE Unified Tag Team championships. She was also having her own singles storylines and competitions.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Tamina Tamina Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Tamina Height 5’9” Tamina Weight 151 lbs. Relationship Status Single Tamina Net Worth $1 Million Tamina Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2009 Mentor * Tamina Signature Moves Samoan Drop, Running Headbutt Drop Finishing Move(s) Superfly Splash, Superkick Theme Song / Tamina Song / Tamina Music What you Think Catchphrases *

Tamina Net Worth & Salary

Snuka has been under contract with WWE for nearly one and a half decades and she is one of the longest serving WWE stars at this moment. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Snuka is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. Reports also suggest that she earns something around $200,000.

Tamina Family

Snuka was born on January 10, 1978 in Vancouver, Washington. She was the daughter of Sharon Snuka and legendary professional wrestler Jimmy Snuka. He was one of the top stars of WWE throughout the 80s and he is often regarded as Superfly due to his excellent high flying wrestling abilities. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

Championships and Accomplishments

Snuka is not enough successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. She only worked in WWE and there has never been much option for women in the form of Championship to win. She could never win any major singles major Women’s title in WWE. But she had been a former WWE women’s Tag Team Champion and a nine times WWE 24/7 Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE 24/7 Championship (9 times), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Natalya Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 19 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2012, Ranked No. 28 of the top 50 Tag Teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2021 with Natalya Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Feud of the Year (2015) Team PCB vs. Team B.A.D. vs. Team Bella, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2013) with AJ Lee, Aksana, Alicia Fox, Kaitlyn, Rosa Mendes, and Summer Rae vs. Brie Bella, Cameron, Eva Marie, JoJo, Naomi, Natalya, and Nikki Bella on November 24 Records One time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Snuka’s older brother James Wiley Smith Thomas Reiher Snuka was also a professional wrestler. He worked in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era mostly as a tag team wrestler with Domino. Together they were known as Deuce ‘n Domino and they also won the WWE Tag Team Championship one time.

Personal Information Table

Tamina Real Name / Full Name Sarona Moana Marie Reiher Snuka Birth Date January 10, 1978 Tamina Age 46 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Capricorn Birthplace Vancouver, Washington Nationality American Hometown Vancouver, Washington School/College/University Umpqua Community College Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Tamina Ethnicity Fijian, Samoan Current Residence Tampa, Florida Hobbies Wrestling, Gymming, Shopping, Travelling Tamina Tattoo One tattoo on her right arm which is a tribute to his father

Tamina Movies and TV Shows

Snuka never considered acting as a professional career and professional wrestling has always been her primary target as career. She did appear in a number of movies and television series but mostly as guest stars. She featured on 2014 Hercules movie as a guest star. She also featured on multiple seasons of Total Divas as a guest star. She also featured as a guest on WWE Tough Enough season 6.

Tamina Husband

According to reports as per Wikipedia, Snuka married Brandon Polamalu in 1995. But if the reports are right, Snuka got married at the age of 15 only. So there are definitely doubts about the authenticity of this news. The mentioned source also claims that the couple got divorced in 2003.

Main Roster Success

Storyline with Santino Marella

Slowly, Snuka started to have various storylines with different wrestlers. She kept on working in the ring and managing the Usos at the same time. During her early days, she also had a romantic storyline with Santino Marella. The duo even started working as a team. They also earned some mixed Tag Team victories over the likes of Ted DiBiase Jr. and Maryse.

Divas Title Pursuit

She also started her pursuit for the WWE Divas championship and kept on trying to win the mentioned title. She challenged the Divas’ champions of the time for the title but unfortunately she could never win the WWE Divas Championship. She also became the bodyguard of AJ Lee in 2014 when Lee was holding the WWE Divas’ Championship.

During the time almost all the wrestlers who worked in the Divas division of WWE went on to win the Divas Championship. Snuka was one of the fewest wrestlers who never won the WWE Divas Championship. But she kept on trying to win the title. Snuka remained active in WWE in various roles and she remained one of the most valuable members of the women’s division of WWE.

Women’s Tag Team Champion

In May 2021, Snuka won her first major Championship when she teamed up with her long time rival Natalya to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. They defeated the team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in an episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown to capture the titles. It was the first major championship win of Snuka’s wrestling career.

Final Days

After dropping the Championship, Tamina returned to the lower mid card division of WWE and she started competing for the WWE 24/7 Championship. She had been a nine times WWE 24/7 Champion. But after the death of the mentioned Championship, she is really struggling to receive regular bookings.

Iconic Quotes From Tamina

“I feel like everybody wants to be part of The Bloodline. So yeah, I want to be part of The Bloodline.”

“You know how it is. WWE will hit you with a surprise from the side of the face … I’m proud of that bloodline. Like Solo, this boy is doing his own thing and he is — they are all thriving.”

“I mean you had Sami Zayn come in, that’s a whole other thing,” she added. “It’s a family bond, but man it’s the battles, the what’s gonna come next. You never know.”

Credit – TMZ

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Tamina

Snuka had been active in WWE for a long time but she could not have many long term feuds. One of the earliest and best rivals of her career had been Natalya. They worked as rivals during their early days but later they also worked as Tag Team partners. They also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship together.

Nia Jax had also been portrayed as one of her rivals. They have also worked as Tag Team partners at some points. The feud between Jax and Snuka was one of the most favourite big women’s rivalries but in most cases, Jax came out stronger. The duo were even portrayed as rivals during the time when Snuka was holding the Tag Team Championship with Natalya.

Tamina Injury

Snuka suffered multiple injuries throughout her wrestling career. In August 2012, she participated in a Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW which was scheduled to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Divas Championship. Snuka failed to win the match, and she also suffered a legitimate back injury during the match.

Other Details

Snuka is under contract with WWE since 2010 but it was pretty shocking that her first appearance in a WWE video game took place in WWE 2K15 which was released in 2014. For some unknown reason she had been neglected for all these years. Since WWE 2K15 she has appeared on each and every WWE video game until the latest installment in the series WWE 2K23. We can also expect her to appear on the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game.

Tamina Salary $200,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not Known

Tamina Social Media Accounts

Tamina is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 554K and her Instagram has a stunning following of 657K. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Tamina Twitter, Tamina Instagram.

Tamina Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 4 (26.67%) 0 (0.00%) 11 (73.33%) NXT 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) WWE 113 (20.93%) 7 (1.30%) 420 (77.78%) TOTAL 121 (21.53%) 7 (1.25%) 434 (77.22%)

Tamina Manager

Snuka never had any professional manager on her side but she had been managed by many of her fellow wrestlers. When she started working in WWE she had been managed by the Usos. They managed each other during their matches. She had also been managed by Natalya when they were working as Tag Team partners.

FAQS

Q. When did Tamina start wrestling?

A. Tamina started working in 2009

Q. How tall is Tamina in feet?

A. Tamina is 5’9” tall in feet

Q. Who is Tamina manager?

A. Snuka had been managed by various names throughout her career

Q. What is current Tamina song?

A. Snuka uses the song ‘What you Think’

Q. Who is Tamina mother?

A. Snuka’s mother was Sharon Snuka

Q. Who is Tamina father?

A. Snuka’s father was legendary professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka

Q. Who is currently Tamina boyfriend?

A. Snuka is currently single according to reports

Q. Who is Tamina brother?

A. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Deuce is the older brother of Tamina Snuka

Q. How much is Tamina worth?

A. Snuka’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Tamina won the WWE 24/7 title?

A. Snuka had been a nine times WWE 24/7 Champion