Wrestlemania 40 witnessed a few returns by the WWE Legends and Trish Stratus alongside her bestie Lita could have been two of those names. While the WWE has already achieved record-breaking milestones across a range of metrics, one of the women’s matchups from the show could have been amped up via these two returns which ultimately got canceled.

According to a report from Fightful Select, there was supposed to be some integration of Trish Stratus and Lita in a segment during WrestleMania 40 that would ultimately not take place. While any specific details about the planned segment were not provided, it is clear that there have been changes to the original plan involving these legendary WWE stars.

A year ago, at WrestleMania 39, Team Bestie, consisting of Trish Stratus and Lita, returned to the WWE. They joined forces with Becky Lynch to face off against Damage CTRL’s Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in a thrilling six-woman tag match at the Hollywood edition of the show. The team of Lita and Becky Lynch also clinched the women’s tag team titles during that tenure before things headed differently.

Trish Stratus still has a chance of returning in 2024

Trish Stratus turned on Lita and Becky Lynch to begin a feud with the latter one which lasted for several months before finally getting culminated in by the end of the summer at the Payback PPV. The match was originally slated for Summerslam but then WWE wanted to put more focus on it and made it a Steel Cage Match at the following PLE.

During an appearance on GAW TV hosted by SoCal Val, Mickie James, and Victoria, Trish Stratus looked back on her WWE stint in 2023 which continued to add to her Hall of Fame legacy. She also indicated that she has plenty of gas left in her tank and that another run in 2024 is possible,

“I did not expect…I returned to wrestling, obviously, a little mini-program turned into six months. So much fun. I have a lot of things that are percolating and we’ll let you know when we can let you know. I’m excited. We’re on a roll here. Good things are happening, new opportunities and stuff that I didn’t even think I could tap into that I am. It’s been fun. I can’t wait.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)