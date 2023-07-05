Alicia Fox was one of the most valuable assets of the WWE Women’s division during the Divas Era of the promotion. In spite the time period is considered to be the worst time frame for women in WWE, there were some wrestlers who turned out to be big names, Fox was one of those stars.

Alicia Fox started working in WWE back in 2006 and she went through a couple of development territories before joining the main roster of the promotion in 2008. She was introduced as a part of the La Familia storyline featuring Edge and Vickie Guerrero. Soon, she started working as a wrestler.

The End of an Era: Alicia Fox Breaks Silence on the Expiration of Her WWE Contract

Fox did not succeed much following the women’s revolution. Her final days as a regular is counted on 2019. Recently, the former Divas Champion revealed the exact time of the expiration of her contract. Speaking on Ring The Belle podcast, she revealed the following;

“I knew that there was a date in April coming that my contract comes to an end. It was like April 25th or something, this year and it was kind of this waiting pattern that I was used to already having like, ‘Well they’ll call me when they need me, they’ll call me when they need me.’

Alicia Fox Appeared On Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2021

“Whatever, whatever. One day, a fan tweeted me a picture of that legend shirt and I had like a little head on there… I was like, ‘Why is my head on that shirt?’ You’re gonna ‘legend’ me up? That’s not even fair. I got a phone call and they’re like, ‘Are you retired?’ ‘I got my first merch.

The former WWE Divas Champion continued, “So sure.’ Sure, okay, whatever (she laughed). We’ll go to the firing date. This whole time I’m nervous I’m gonna get fired, right?… It’s sad (that there was no communication towards the end) and I can’t go on my own social media and say what?

“I thought maybe my release date, they would give me a statement of support saying, well, she gone. No. No nothing. I don’t know. I just felt bad, you know? I felt sad for every miscommunication or something.” Concluded the former WWE star and the former WWE Divas Champion.

Fox made some sporadic appearances after her contract expired. She appeared on women’s Royal Rumble matches recently and her performances were fun as always. Recently, she started working on the Independent Circuit and we are hoping to see her earning a lot of success in the indies.

