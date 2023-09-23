The Rock: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

The Rock Dwayne Johnson is a famous American professional wrestler and actor. He was active in the world of professional wrestling for around seven regular years and joined the dream world of Hollywood to become one of the top stars in the American film industry. Before joining Hollywood he was already a megastar of WWE. He was one of the biggest attractions of WWE during his Prime.

The Rock Height, Weight, Age & More:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had the ideal of a professional wrestler. His billed height in WWE was 6’5” and he weighs 260 lbs. He was born on May 2, 1972 in Hayward, California. The WWE and Hollywood Megastar is currently 51 year old. There are rumours that he could still return to action soon even at this age.

The Rock Early Life

Johnson was born and brought up in a wrestling family where most of the people from his family were wrestlers. His father, his grandfather and his grandmother, all belonged to the world of wrestling. Naturally, he wanted to be a professional wrestler just like his family members. He was born on May 2, 1972. Hayward, California was the place where the Rock born. He was influenced by his family massively to join the world of wrestling.

Who is The Rock

The Rock had been one of the megastars of WWE during his time and she is also a megastar of Hollywood right now. His success is an example for everyone. Whichever field he moved in, he became the top star of it. He was only active in the wrestling world for seven consecutive years, and in this short period of time he became one of the biggest stars of the promotion. He was one of the three megastars of the Attitude Era.

The Rock WWE Debut

Johnson started his professional wrestling career from the year 1996 and he directly got a big breakthrough in WWE. During his early days in WWE he was known as Rocky Maivia, and he received a solid mid card push in his early days. His character was quite different from what he was famous for. In 1998 he started playing the character of the Rock for the first time.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days

When Johnson started his WWE career, he was given a mid card boost in the promotion. He was mostly fighting for the Intercontinental Championship and he was famous under the ring name of Rocky Maivia during his early days. His name was inspired from his grandfather Peter Maivia and father Rocky Johnson.

He was pretty talented but somehow he was feeling to connect with the fans. In spite of being a babyface, he was receiving massive heat from the fans. A chant became quite famous among the fans during the time, “Die Rocky Die.” It was almost certain that he is career would definitely go downhill, and nobody ever thought that he could recover from this heat.

But the Attitude Era was a blessing for a large number of wrestlers and WWE saw the right potential in him. They understood that he had all the potential to be the top star of the promotion. In that time, Stone Cold Steve Austin was already the top star of the promotion and nobody ever thought that WWE would be able to build another Megastar alongside him.

Nation of Domination

Johnson’s journey from being Rocky Maivia to The Rock started in 1998 when he turned heel and joined The Nation of Domination. Things became more ignited when the Nation started a feud with D Generation X. This was the earliest step to build the iconic rivalry between The Rock and Triple H. The fans finally started to recognize the true potential of Johnson and what he was capable of. We can definitely say that joining the Nation of Domination helped him a lot.

WWE Champion

At Survivor Series 1998, Johnson won the WWE Championship and this was the beginning of his main event push. He had amazing feud with Mankind and this also marked the beginning of Mick Foley’s main event push. Johnson went on to feature on the main event of WrestleMania XV where he defended WWE Championship against Stone Cold Steve Austin. In spite of the fact that he lost the match, he never lost his push.

Rise of the People’s Champion

This was a huge accomplishment to feature on the main event of WrestleMania at such a young age. On the same year, he turned babyface for the first time after adopting the gimmick of The Rock. He featured on the main event of WrestleMania 2000 once again, this time it was a fatal 4 way elimination match also featuring Triple H, The Big Show, and Mick Foley. It is rumored that the match was scheduled to be a one on one match between him and Triple H at first.

Steve Austin vs. The Rock

This was the first time in any professional wrestling time period that a promotion had multiple megastars in one single era. During the time Austin got injured and remained out of action for nearly a year. This time off of Austin somehow helped Rock to become a top star. When Austin made his return to action, WWE started creating a dream angle between Austin and Rock.

Both wrestlers had amazing fan followings and before the biggest reason behind this angle was such a hit. This rivalry will always be considered one of the top rivalries in professional wrestling history. Some fans even consider it the best rivalry in wrestling history. It continued until 2003 WWE kept on reigniting it. Sometimes as a one on one feud and sometimes in a different storyline.

They faced each other in three different WrestleMania matches. The first two matches were won by Austin and the final encounter that took place at WrestleMania XIX was won by The Rock. The feud was so famous that the WWE event decided to put it in the WWE vs. Alliance storyline in 2001 and ultimately when the feud ended Survivor Series 2001, team WWE was led by The Rock whereas team Alliance was led by Austin.

The Rock Professional Wrestling Career Table

Ring Name The Rock CM Punk Nick Names The People’s Champion, The Great One, The Brahma Bull, The Most Electrifying Man in all of Sports Entertainment Profession(s) Professional Wrestler, Actor CM Punk Height 6’5” CM Punk Weight 260 lbs. Relationship Status Married CM Punk Net Worth $800 Million CM Punk Eye Color Dark Brown CM Punk Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1996 CM Punk Mentor Pat Patterson Signature Moves Float Over DDT, Jumping Clothesline, Running swinging Neckbreaker, Sharpshooter, Snap overhead belly-to-belly Suplex Finishing Move(s) Rock’s Bottom, The People’s bElbow Theme Song / CM Punk Song / CM Punk Music Electrifying Catchphrases Finally The Rock has comeback, Millions and Millions, Know your role and shut your mouth, It Doesn’t Matter What Your Name Is, If you smell, what The Rock is cooking, The Rock Says….., Just Bring It, You Will Go One on One with the Great One

The Rock Net Worth & Salary

The Rock is the richest WWE star in history. His current net worth is $800 million according to reports from marca.com. And about his salary, he is currently not signed with WWE on a regular basis, but he earns huge from Hollywood. According to reports from acknowledge.com, his monthly income is $7 million.

The Rock Family

The Rock strictly belongs to hey wrestling family. Most people from his family were professional wrestlers in their time. His maternal grandfather Peter Maivia was a successful professional wrestler and he is also a WWE Hall of Famer. He has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling.

Rock’s father Rocky Johnson was even more successful professional wrestler who also won many prestigious Championship from all over the world of pro wrestling. He had been a former WWE Tag Team Champion and also been a WWE Hall of Famer. He was also got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2008.

Championships and Accomplishments

The Rock was one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling but he remained active in the business for a short amount of time. But even in this short time period, he had multiple championships in WWE including some of the top championships. He has won a total of 10 World Championships along with other prestigious titles.

The Rock Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (8 times), WCW Championship (2 times), WWE Intercontinental Championship (2 times), WWF Tag Team Championship (5 times) – with Mankind (3), The Undertaker (1), and Chris Jericho (1), Royal Rumble (2000), Sixth Triple Crown Champion, Sixth Triple Crown Champion, Slammy Award (9 times) Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Match of the Year (1999) vs. Mankind in an “I Quit” match at Royal Rumble, Match of the Year (2002) vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8, Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (1999, 2000), Wrestler of the Year (2000), Ranked No. 2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2000, USWA World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Bart Sawyer, Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Box Office Draw (2000, 2011, 2012), Best Gimmick (1999), Best on Interviews (1999, 2000), Most Charismatic (1999–2002, 2011, 2012), Most Improved (1998), Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2007) Records Guinness World Record for the most selfies in 3 minutes, Guinness World Record for the highest salary for a first-time leading man, Guinness World Record for the highest-paid actor, Guinness World Record for the world’s largest seven-layered dip, Guinness World Record for the most cereal boxes toppled in a domino fashion (H/T – Sportskeeda)

Personal life & Lifestyle

Johnson currently lives with her current wife Lauren Hashian whom he married in 2019. Currently he lives in a mansion at Beverly Hills, California. The Rock house is worth $27.8 million. He was previously married to Dany Garcia. He married her in 1997 but they got divorced in 2008.

The Rock Personal Life Table

The Rock Real Name / Full Name Dwayne Johnson Birth Date May 2, 1972 The Rock Age 51 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Hayward, California Nationality American Hometown Hayward, California School/College/University Richmond Road Primary School, Montclaire Elementary School, Shepherd Glen Elementary School, Hamden Middle School, President William McKinley High School, Glencliff High School, McGavock High School, Freedom High School Educational Qualification Graduate The Rock Religion Christianity The Rock Ethnicity Johnson’s father was a Black Nova Scotian with a small amount of Irish ancestry. His mother is Samoan (H/T – Wikipedia) Current Residence Beverly Hills, California Hobbies Reading Comic Books, rest unknown The Rock Tattoo Watching Movies, Working out, Listening Music, Fishing

The Rock Movies and TV Shows

The Rock is one of the biggest Hollywood stars right now. Had been the most successful wrestler turned actor in the history of professional wrestling. His first movie was released in 2001 and it was a cameo role in The Mummy Returns where he played the role of the Scorpion King Mathayus. Just one year later, The Scorpion King movie got released and he played the lead role in it.

The Scorpion King was the first movie in which he was featured in the lead role. After the success of these movies, he never stopped. He founded a dream career in Hollywood and today he is one of the biggest megastars of the industry. He has produced top films after top films and no doubt he is one of the biggest movie star in the entire world today.

The Rock Wife

Johnson got married at a very young age in 1997. She got married to Dany Garcia. They lived together until 2008 and after that they got divorced. He has three children from his first marriage and his daughter Ava Raine has recently joined the world of professional wrestling as she is active in the NXT. In 2019 Johnson got married for the second time to Lauren Hashian who is a singer.

Post Attitude Era

Dream Match with Hulk Hogan

After the WWE vs. Alliance storyline ended, The Rock went on to have a dream feud against Hulk Hogan. WWE booked this dream match at WrestleMania X8 and this match is still remembered as one of the best matches in WWE and professional wrestling history. Majority of fans still believe that this match should have been the main event of WrestleMania X8.

Lifting Brock Lesnar

Johnson still remained a regular star as he even won the WWE championship at Vengeance 2002. He defended the WWE championship against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and dropped the title to The Next Big Thing. Lesnar received an excellent push in this match and Johnson took time off for his next movie project.

Return – Heel Turn

He made his return in January, 2003 again this time as a heel first time in four long years. He remained active till Backlash event of the same year. During the time he had three mega matches, against Hulk Hogan at No Way Out, against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIX, and against Goldberg at Backlash.

Feud with John Cena

By this time he cemented his position in Hollywood and stopped working regularly in WWE. Until now he made his returns for a number of times, and he also had some matches with some big stars. But the only big rivalry he had became one of the best of his career. From 2011 to 2013 he had a brief rivalry with none other than John Cena.

It all started at the end of the main event of WrestleMania 27 where The Miz was defending his WWE championship against John Cena. The Rock cost Cena his opportunity to win the WWE championship in this match. This instantly started a rivalry between these two Legends and a dream match was in process.

But the WWE Universe had to wait for one long year before they could finally witness this epic showdown. WWE kept on teasing this match for one long year before it finally to place at WrestleMania 28 where The Rock defeated John Cena. The match was such a success that WWE decided to book the match once again at WrestleMania 29.

But WWE tried to add more spice into this match by giving the WWE championship to The Rock and the match was for the WWE championship. But this somehow made the match totally predictable. Everybody knew that the Rock would leave WWE after WrestleMania 29 so he would definitely drop the title.

And that is exactly what happened; John Cena finally got his revenge on the Rock and won the WWE championship. This was the last time Johnson worked in a regular feud. He did make some appearances in WWE, but never worked as a regular start in the promotion anymore, neither did he work in any feuds. There had been rumours that WWE wanted to make a dream match between him and Roman Reigns but he could not manage his schedule.

Iconic Quotes From The Rock

I’ll never, ever be full. I’ll always be hungry. Obviously, I’m not talking about food. Growing up, I had nothing for such a long time. Someone told me a long time ago, and I’ve never forgotten it, ‘Once you’ve ever been hungry, really, really hungry, then you’ll never, ever be full.”

“I was born to play Hercules. I have loved and honored the mythology over the years – since I was a kid. When I first broke into Hollywood, ‘Hercules’ was one of the movies that I – not chased, because I didn’t have the power to chase anything – but always had in the back of my mind.”

“I love making people laugh and feel good, and that’s awesome and special for me to be able to do that, but there really is nothing like kicking ass whether it’s on a major scale, or whether it’s in more of a dramatic fashion. Being physical and taking care of business the old-fashioned way is something that I love doing.”

“I didn’t have to win, and winning wasn’t important to me. Being world champion wasn’t important to me. What was important to me was entertaining the audience, and whether that meant winning, losing, singing, or whatever it was on the live show we were doing every week, which was awesome, I was game for it.”

“I think there are a number of things that you can do to encourage your kids’ dreams, but I do believe in speaking by experience of having a lot of help along the way, stumbling in the past. We’ve all stumbled, and we certainly all deserve to get up and walk again.”

“The goal for me is always to have the opportunity to work in different genres. This is a great and exciting time in my career, where I can have the opportunity to work in different genres, and also I recognize there’s not a lot of actors who have that opportunity and I’m grateful for it.”

“If you check your ego at the door when it comes to comedy, you’ve got a pretty good shot at making a great movie that you can commit yourself to, you can jump off the proverbial cliff with, and have a great time, and the audiences respond to that.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of The Rock

The Rock had several big rivalries throughout his career. But the biggest rivalry of his career was against Stone Cold Steve Austin. It went on for four long years. It started before WrestleMania XV and continued till WrestleMania XIX. It would have continued even longer if Austin did not have to quit wrestling due to his injury. Austin vs. Rock is considered one of the best rivalries in professional wrestling history.

Apart from Austin, The Rock had other big rivals like Triple H and The Undertaker. His most recent rivalry against John Cena was also excellent. WWE does not deliver dream feuds or matches very much but this one was finally delivered and this was also one of the best feuds of both of these wrestler’s careers.

The Rock Injury

Johnson did not suffer many injuries in his career. He always remained a regular in his 7 year long WWE career, and whenever he took a break from WWE, he mostly took them for his acting career in Hollywood. He is a megastar of both WWE and Hollywood and he will always be remembered as one of the biggest names WWE ever produced.

Other Details

Johnson’s eldest daughter Simone Garcia Johnson is currently signed with WWE and the 22 year old is having an excellent time in NXT at this moment. She is going by the ring name of Ava Raine in the NXT. She signed a professional contract with back in 2020 and last year, she made her NXT debut last year as a member of the faction called The Schism.

The Rock Salary $7 million (Monthly income) Brand Endorsements Apple, Ford, Under Armour and more Sponsors Various Companies Charity Red Cross, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Starlight Children’s Foundation

Social Media Accounts

The Rock has verified accounts on Twitter and Instagram and he has the highest followers on both sites. His verified Twitter account has a total followers of 17.1 million and his Instagram has a stunning following of 390 million people. You can catch him by clicking on these links; The Rock Twitter, The Rock Instagram.

The Rock Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % WWE 17 (65.38%) 1 (3.85%) 8 (30.77%) WWF 276 (54.87%) 40 (7.95%) 187 (37.18%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 294 (55.47%) 41 (7.74%) 195 (36.79%)

The Rock Manager

The Rock did not have a very long career in professional wrestling, but he became a top star in a very short amount of time. In this short time he never had a regular manager. When he was the part of the Corporation vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin storyline, multiple wrestlers and wrestling personnel used to accompany him during his matches

FAQS

Q. When did The Rock start wrestling?

A. Johnson started working in 1996

Q. How tall is The Rock in feet?

A. Johnson is 6’5” tall in feet

Q. Who is The Rock manager?

A. Johnson does not have a manager right now and he is not active in WWE

Q. What is current The Rock song?

A. The Rock uses the song ‘Electrifying’

Q. Who is The Rock mother?

A. Ata Johnson is the mother of Dwayne Johnson

Q. Who is The Rock father?

A. Johnson’s father was wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Fame Rocky Johnson

Q. Who is currently The Rock girlfriend?

A. Johnson is currently married to Lauren Hashian who is a singer

Q. Who is The Rock brother?

A. Curtis Bowles Johnson is the half brother of Johnson

Q. How much is The Rock net worth?

A. Johnson’s net worth is something around $800m

Q. In which year The Rock made his WWE debut?

A. Johnson made his WWE debut in 1996

Q. In which year The Rock won his first WWE World title?

A. Johnson won his first WWE World title back in 1998

Q. What was the last wrestling match of the Rock?

A. Johnson’s last wrestling match was against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.