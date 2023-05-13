Professional wrestling legend and Hollywood megastar The Rock Dwayne Johnson who is also a 10 times World champion in WWE recently gave his opinion on the shocking WWE – Merger and he could see nothing but a “Smooth Sailing” between Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

There were reports of a potential sale of WWE for a couple of years. Multiple media sources reported that Vince McMahon is looking forward to selling the promotion he made and the reports finally turned out to be true.

The Rock Discusses WWE – UFC Merger, “I See Smooth Sailing With Those Guys”

Fans criticized this decision as nobody wanted this to happen. Everyone was left surprised when Vince McMahon decided to sell his own creation. A lot of big names were rumored to be interested in this potential takeover. There was even a rumor of a potential Saudi takeover of the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world today.

Finally, the deal was announced out of nowhere when Endeavor took over WWE. Endeavor is also the parent company of UFC as well so fans are expecting to see a lot of MMA stars in WWE in the near future. There are even rumors of Connor McGregor joining the promotion soon.

The Rock Dwayne Johnson who is also a 10 times World champion in WWE recently spoke to CNBC’s Squawk where he gave his opinion on the shocking WWE – Merger and talked about it. Here is what the People Champion had to say about it;

“I see smooth sailing with those guys,” said the former WWE World Champion, “They’ve known each other for a very, very long time. We all have, as a matter of fact. And I see smooth sailing with this. This has been a long time coming.”

“When you think about where Vince started… I often talk about my seven bucks moment, how I had seven bucks in my pocket when I was cut from the Canadian Football League. had his seven bucks moment too as well when he leveraged every dollar he had for the very first WrestleMania. Years later, he creates this merger with Ari that’s in the billions of dollars.

“When I say smooth sailing, I mean these guys are adamant on creating an incredible conglomerate that’s going to entertain the masses. And I think between WWE, UFC, bull riding, and probably some of the other things that are coming down the pike, I’m excited about this merger.”

H/T & Transcribed By WrestlingHeadlines.com