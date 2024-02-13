The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns: Odds Revealed For WWE Wrestlemania 40 Match

The Rock ended up shocking the fans when he showed up during the Day 1 episode of WWE Raw and that sent all of them into a frenzy. This is the Wrestlemania season and he upped the expectations when he asked fans if he should sit at the Head of the Table. With that urge, WWE fans could have sensed that a dream match against Roman Reigns could finally be in the pipeline.

BetOnline has released betting odds for WrestleMania 40 and Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has been indicated to be on the card. Although that match is not booked yet, current odds for this dream bout have been released and The Rock has +500 betting odds to win the bout. With that, he stays as the underdog to Roman Reigns’ -1000 odds.

The Rock is not the most likely Royal Rumble winner. CM Punk has the highest odds with +150 while his 2013 Rumble opponent is tied for 5th place with LA Knight standing at +700 odds. Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER have the 2nd and 3rd spots with +275 and +300 scores, respectively. The Wrestling Observer previously stated that the former champion could appear and eventually win The Rumble, out of nowhere which keeps the speculations on about the dream match.

There have also been speculations that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was also speculated to happen at Elimination Chamber in Australia in February but that idea was scrapped after the latter name was pulled out of the show.

The Rock joined TKO board of directors amid Wrestlemania rumors

In the meantime, The Rock has now been appointed to TKO’s Board of Directors, the company that now owns the WWE. According to TKO’s official website, it was officially announced that the megastar, real name, Dwayne Johnson has been appointed to TKO’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. He also expressed humility at being part of a board having a rich history and family legacy, acknowledging the contributions of his grandfather and father to professional wrestling.

“I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them,” The Rock wrote in his message.