Wrestlemania 40: Official Teaser Trailer Released For WWE PLE

Wrestlemania 40 is barely a couple of months away in the calendar and WWE is trying to hype things up as much as possible. A press conference was held in Las Vegas to announce the main event of the Show of Shows, last Thursday night which stirred things up already. Following the announcement of the ‘Mania rematch from last year, more vignettes have been released.

WWE has now dropped the Wrestlemania 40 teaser trailer featuring WWE Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock, 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H has also been a key part of the Wrestlemania 40 build and he tweeted the following about this trailer, “We’re taking WrestleMania XL to a whole new level. Are you ready?”

Wrestlemania 40 main event storyline update

Speaking of the headliner match of the biggest premium live event of the year, the WWE Universe wanted Cody Rhodes to finish his story at Wrestlemania 40 but things were slightly changed after The Rock suddenly showed up on Smackdown. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock dream match was thereby predicted by many as Cody moved out of the way.

But things were again changed during the press conference of Wrestlemania 40 where Cody Rhodes had the privilege to choose the main event of the show due to his 2024 Royal Rumble match win. He proceeded to choose none other than the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Then WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was present on this week’s Smackdown where he met Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis in the ring and addressed the ongoing Wrestlemania 40 main event controversy. After affirming that top decisions come from him, he made it clear that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of the WWE PLE.

It needs to be mentioned that The Rock was chosen by Roman Reigns to deliver a dream main event match at Wrestlemania 40. Cody blasted the two of them as they come from a privileged Samoan family. After this, Rock proceeded to deliver a slap to the face on Cody which was considered to be a heel-turn for The Great One.