Wrestlemania 40: The Rock To Adopt New Gimmick On Road To WWE PLE

Wrestlemania 40 is barely a couple of months away in the calendar and WWE is trying to hype things up as much as possible. A press conference was held in Las Vegas to announce the main event of the Show of Shows, last Thursday night where things were stirred up for good. The originally supposed headliner match was switched for good which was not taken well by The Rock.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock was the predicted main event of Wrestlemania 40 after the latter showed up on Smackdown, as of this writing. However, WWE officially confirmed Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship as the headliner of Night Two of the event, thanks to Rhodes winning the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

It was also during the press conference of WrestleMania 40 in Las Vegas, Nevada that The Rock turned into a villainous character after two decades, and got himself aligned with Roman Reigns, his future opponent. The storyline called for the two belonging to the Samoan Dynasty and run things in the WWE, something that was disliked by Cody.

The Rock bringing back Hollywood gimmick for Wrestlemania 40

In response, The Rock slapped Cody to solidify his heel turn. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter then provided an update on WWE’s plans with the most electrifying man in sports entertainment who’d continue to do his shticks despite this character change,

“The goal with The Rock acting like he was perplexed with the boos, pretending they weren’t happening and doing his usual shtick was to build to his heel turn and shock people when he sided with Roman Reigns.”

WrestleVotes further reported that the former WWE Champion will also embrace his iconic “Hollywood Rock” persona which was first introduced in 2002,

“Sources suggest that The Rock is expected to fully embrace his heel turn, drawing inspiration from his past ‘Hollywood’ Rock persona. Additionally, I’m told to anticipate the release of Rock branded ‘Cody Crybabies’ merchandise. The story is just beginning…”

At this point, a huge segment for Wrestlemania 40 is booked for this week’s Friday Night Smackdown where Roman Reigns and The Rock will confront Triple H alongside the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes. The Rock wanted Triple H to fix the situation and we’ll get to see if any measures have been taken or not.