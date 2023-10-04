SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

The Rock’s WWE Return Reportedly “Seems More Possible Than Ever” In 2024

Arindam Pal

Oct 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM

The Rock’s WWE Return Reportedly “Seems More Possible Than Ever” In 2024

For a one-off occasion, The Rock managed to make a return to the WWE in a surprising capacity during the September 15 episode of Smackdown. While he never had any interaction with any of The Bloodline members, it kept the rumor mill guessing about his dream match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40.

To make the match happen, The Rock needs to make a permanent return to the WWE which is seemingly possible down the road. Ringside News reached out to their sources to know more about the current situation of The People’s Champion and returned with some positive updates.

WWE Raw: Program Involving Top Superstars Planned For Early 2024

A tenured member of the creative team said, “maybe The Rock feels that way” when it comes to a possible permanent return to TV. The idea of having more than one reason for willing to wrestle at WrestleMania 40 was also pointed out by RSN’s Steve Carrier,

“The Rock’s in-ring return seems more possible than ever right now. We were told that his possible return has ‘a lot more to do with Roman Reigns being at the height of the business, and Rock knows he’d get great work with Roman and Heyman and Bloodline members.’”

Brock Lesnar Has Verbal Agreement To Work For WWE Until 2025?

The Rock had a heart-thumping return on WWE Smackdown

In the opening segment of the September 15 episode of Smackdown, The Rock made an unexpected return while interrupting a confrontation between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. After a verbal altercation, the Brahma Bull delivered a Spinebuster and a People’s Elbow to Theory. Even McAfee hit one People’s Elbow to Theory to close out the segment.

The former WWE Champion then also appeared in a backstage segment alongside John Cena in a rare moment where two of the all-time greats shared TV spots after nearly a decade. WWE Universe in Denver, Colorado gave electric responses to all those segments which also garnered significant attention, earning millions of views, online and it makes sense why WWE would be hell-bent on getting him back for one last stint in the company.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on X, the return video of The Great One had surpassed over 100 million views across all of WWE’s social media platforms within a day,

“The Rock’s return gained over 100M views across WWE’s social channels, clips, and television viewership in one day. Unreal.”

Tagged:

The Rock

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

WWE Wrestlemania 40

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
The Rock’s WWE Return Reportedly “Seems More Possible Than Ever” In 2024
The Rock’s WWE Return Reportedly “Seems More Possible Than Ever” In 2024

Oct 4, 2023, 6:19 PM

“It&#8217;s His For The Taking,&#8221; The Rock Reportedly Set To Take Call On WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance
“It’s His For The Taking,” The Rock Reportedly Set To Take Call On WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance

Oct 2, 2023, 6:21 PM

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Still Not A Lock For Biggest 2024 WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Still Not A Lock For Biggest 2024 WWE PLE

Sep 18, 2023, 2:07 PM

Reason Roman Reigns To Remain Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Beyond Wrestlemania 40
Reason Roman Reigns To Remain Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Beyond Wrestlemania 40

Aug 1, 2023, 5:12 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Roman Reigns To Defend His Undisputed Title Against Top WWE Raw Superstar
Wrestlemania 40: Roman Reigns To Defend His Undisputed Title Against Top WWE Raw Superstar

Jul 4, 2023, 7:44 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Update On The Rock’s Status For Next Year’s Grand WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: Update On The Rock’s Status For Next Year’s Grand WWE PLE

Jun 9, 2023, 5:19 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links