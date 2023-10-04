The Rock’s WWE Return Reportedly “Seems More Possible Than Ever” In 2024

For a one-off occasion, The Rock managed to make a return to the WWE in a surprising capacity during the September 15 episode of Smackdown. While he never had any interaction with any of The Bloodline members, it kept the rumor mill guessing about his dream match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40.

To make the match happen, The Rock needs to make a permanent return to the WWE which is seemingly possible down the road. Ringside News reached out to their sources to know more about the current situation of The People’s Champion and returned with some positive updates.

A tenured member of the creative team said, “maybe The Rock feels that way” when it comes to a possible permanent return to TV. The idea of having more than one reason for willing to wrestle at WrestleMania 40 was also pointed out by RSN’s Steve Carrier,

“The Rock’s in-ring return seems more possible than ever right now. We were told that his possible return has ‘a lot more to do with Roman Reigns being at the height of the business, and Rock knows he’d get great work with Roman and Heyman and Bloodline members.’”

The Rock had a heart-thumping return on WWE Smackdown

In the opening segment of the September 15 episode of Smackdown, The Rock made an unexpected return while interrupting a confrontation between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. After a verbal altercation, the Brahma Bull delivered a Spinebuster and a People’s Elbow to Theory. Even McAfee hit one People’s Elbow to Theory to close out the segment.

The former WWE Champion then also appeared in a backstage segment alongside John Cena in a rare moment where two of the all-time greats shared TV spots after nearly a decade. WWE Universe in Denver, Colorado gave electric responses to all those segments which also garnered significant attention, earning millions of views, online and it makes sense why WWE would be hell-bent on getting him back for one last stint in the company.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on X, the return video of The Great One had surpassed over 100 million views across all of WWE’s social media platforms within a day,

“The Rock’s return gained over 100M views across WWE’s social channels, clips, and television viewership in one day. Unreal.”