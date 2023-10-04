WWE Raw: Program Involving Top Superstars Planned For Early 2024

One of the top superstars cum top heels from the WWE Raw roster is Dominik Mysterio who gets natural heel heat on each of his TV appearances. With MAMI, Rhea Ripley standing by her side, it’s become easy for her to get negative reactions from the fans. He’s the North American Champion who’s poised to get more success in the future.

With 2023 approaching toward the end, it appears that Dominik could be heading into a top singles feud on WWE Raw. BWE posted on X to reveal that WWE has a big program in the pipeline for the Mysterio Jr. This program will be against Kevin Owens who is considered a veteran of the business. WWE is willing to utilize his experience to put over the future star.

Brock Lesnar Has Verbal Agreement To Work For WWE Until 2025?

WWE Raw: Dominik vs. Kevin Owens feud set for early 2024?

However, indications were given by the source that the two may not collide this year with 2024 only a few weeks away. With big plans sketched involving the two WWE Raw talents, they could be involved in a feud that could take them through the Wrestlemania 40 season. Possibilities are endless at this juncture given WWE will exercise all the options on their deck to churn out an applauded program.

Natalya Neidhart Reportedly “Displayed Leadership” At 2023 WWE India Event

Recently, Nick Khan discussed their approach to allow the talents from WWE Raw and Smackdown to evolve their TV personas. He seemingly indicated how the creative team is high on Dominik Mysterio by comparing his heel turn to that of The Rock. Khan shared his thoughts on this topic during his appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast by stating the following,

“I think the patience that Vince and Paul Levesque, Triple H, show with the talent, you saw it with Roman, where people were not buying him as the monster face, if you will. And then, all the sudden during COVID, he came back to the Florida facility when we were taping down there, came back as a heel and boom! Roman Reigns takes off. Dominik Mysterio — ‘Hey, I’m the good son of Rey Mysterio.’ It was great, they stuck with it … turned him into a heel, amazing!”

As for Kevin Owens, he was the undisputed WWE tag team champion on WWE Raw with Sami Zayn in 2023 spring. At Wrestlemania 39, they defeated The Usos and ended their longest title reign to become new champions. It was at Payback PLE that Owens and Zayn lost their tag titles to Judgment Day.