Brock Lesnar Has Verbal Agreement To Work For WWE Until 2025?

Brock Lesnar is a money-maker in the WWE like no other else. Since coming back to the WWE in 2012, he’s been used as the marquee attraction like no one else in the past decade or so. However, his days around professional wrestling are not going to last long and that should concern the newly Endeavor-owned WWE.

With Vince McMahon not owning the WWE, Brock Lesnar may not get favored anymore which is the reason he already quit the company in the summer of 2022. Ultimately, he was retained and there’s a reported deal with him and the WWE that should take him through 2025.

Update On Brock Lesnar’s Rumored Return To Octagon For UFC 300

According to a report from Xero News, Brock Lesnar has a verbal agreement with the WWE to stay under the company banner at least until WrestleMania 41 in 2025,

“Brock Lesnar has a verbal agreement to stay with WWE until WrestleMania 41. No word if he would stay after that.”

WWE NXT: John Cena To Make Rare Appearance On October 10 Episode

Brock Lesnar could announce retirement in 2025

Reports are already out that the 2025 edition of Wrestlemania will go down from the home state of The Beast Incarnate, that’s Minneapolis. Minnesota which gives a perfect opportunity for him to announce his retirement from pro-wrestling competition. However, there’s still a long way to go and plans could change.

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE programming at SummerSlam 2023, where he featured in the final match of his trilogy with Cody Rhodes. He is currently on a hiatus and there’s no update on a return since WWE often closely guards his schedule. Word going on is that he will return on the road to WrestleMania 40 if not something is arranged for him in time for WWE’s next PPV in Saudi Arabia in late October.

Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract status was thereby under speculation as it was stated that the two parties are under “a verbal deal.” But Ringside News reached out to inquire about this situation and they were told by a tenured source within the company that the top WWE Superstar “has no verbal agreements. His contract with WWE is in writing.” Whatever the deal is, WWE fans are excited to see the 10-time champion back on TV and that should happen in October.