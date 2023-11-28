The Ultimate Warrior: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

The Ultimate Warrior was an American Professional wrestler who was one of the biggest attractions of WWE during his time. He had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion as well as a WWE World Champion. He received big victories over some of the biggest names in sports entertainment like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2014.

Ultimate Warrior Height, Weight, Age & More:

Ultimate Warrior Early Life

Warrior was born on June 16, 1959 and he was only 54 year old at the time of his death on April 8, 2014. Crawfordsville, Indiana is the place where The Ultimate Warrior born. He was the oldest of five siblings, raised by his single mother, and later his stepfather. His biological father left his family when he was only 12.

Ultimate Warrior WWE Debut

Warrior made his WWE debut back in 1987. At first he performed in some house show matches and he received very strong bookings. He defeated some of the biggest names during his early days like Steve Lombardi, Barry Horowitz, and Mike Sharpe. He made his main roster debut on the October 25 episode of Wrestling Challenge.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, The Blade Runners

Warrior started his professional wrestling career back in 1985. Continental Wrestling Association is the promotion that gave him his first break. He worked in the promotion for 1 year and in 1986 he arrived in Universal Wrestling Federation where he teamed up with Sting and together they were famously known as the Blade Runners.

The Blade Runners was a pretty famous Tag Team during the time even though it did not remain active for very long, neither they could win any Championship together. In the same year, he joined World Class Championship Wrestling and spent a year in the promotion. The mentioned promotion treated him as a main event star for the first time in his career as he won multiple prestigious championships.

Early WWE Days

In 1987 he joined the World Wrestling Federation for the first time and this was the beginning of his ultimate main event run. He made his WWE debut in June 1987 during a house show. He received pretty strong bookings from the very first day of joining the promotion. Vince McMahon had big plans for Warrior since the very first day of signing him.

Upon joining WWE, Warrior defeated a number of jobbers to build his character more properly. He defeated some big names too including the likes of Steve Lombardi, Barry Horowitz, and Mike Sharpe. On October 25, he made his television debut under the ring name of The Ultimate Warrior in an episode of Wrestling Challenge.

Mid Card Success

He received pretty strong booking since the very first day of joining WWE and he received some big victories as well. One of the early big victories was at WrestleMania IV where he defeated Hercules. He also faced a number of defeats as well by the hands of Andre The Giant and Dino Bravo. He also had an excellent fluid with Bobby Heenan during the time.

Ultimate Warrior Net Worth & Salary

Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer is not alive anymore so we cannot estimate a proper net worth at this moment. However according to reports from various media sources, his net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. He is not alive anymore so he does not receive any salary.

Ultimate Warrior Family

Championships and Accomplishments

Warrior did not have a very long professional wrestling career and apart from WWE he did not work in many other promotions. He had been a former WWE champion as well as a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion. He did receive some prestigious titles outside of WWE. In 2014 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Intercontinental Championship (2 times), WWF Championship (1 time), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2014), WWE Bronze Statue (2015), Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) NWE World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (1992), Feud of the Year (1991) vs. The Undertaker, Match of the Year (1990) vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI, Ranked No. 9 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1992, Ranked. 101 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003 WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Lance Von Erich Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Embarrassing Wrestler (1998), Most Overrated (1989–1991), Readers’ Least Favorite Wrestler (1989–1990), Worst Feud of the Year (1989) vs. André the Giant, Worst Feud of the Year (1992) vs. Papa Shango, Worst Feud of the Year (1998) vs. Hulk Hogan, Worst on Interviews (1989–1992, 1998), Worst Worked Match of the Year (1989) vs. André the Giant on October 31, Worst Worked Match of the Year (1998) vs. Hulk Hogan at Halloween Havoc, Worst Wrestler (1988, 1998) Records One time WWE World Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

When Warrior made his return to WWE at WrestleMania VIII after he remained out of action for eight long months with a new look, a crazy rumor started to spread that a new wrestler is playing the character of The Ultimate Warrior and the original Warrior was dead. Later the myth was busted and it was confirmed that he was the original Warrior.

Personal Information Table

Ultimate Warrior Real Name / Full Name James Brian Hellwig Birth Date June 16, 1959 Ultimate Warrior Age 54 (at the time of death) Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Crawfordsville, Indiana Nationality American Hometown Crawfordsville, Indiana, School/College/University Indiana State University, Fountain Central High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Ultimate Warrior Ethnicity White Current Residence * Hobbies * Ultimate Warrior Tattoo *

Ultimate Warrior Movies and TV Shows

Between 1987 to 1989, the popularity of Warrior was reaching the sky. He did a number of television ads for Westway Ford, a car dealership in Irving, Texas. The former two times WWE Intercontinental Champion also appeared in many documentaries produced by WWE. He did not have a very long wrestling career.

Ultimate Warrior Wife

Warrior married Shari Lynn Tyree in October 1982 at the age of 23 only. They lived together for 9 years and in 1991 they got divorced. In January 1999 he got married again and this time he got married to Dana Viale. The couple lived together until Warrior’s death in 2014. Dana Viale is also famously known as Dana Warrior.

Main Event Success

Intercontinental Champion

At SummerSlam 1988, Warrior created history when he defeated The Honky Tonk Man to take his Intercontinental Championship away. Honky Tonk Man was enjoying the longest reign of the Intercontinental Championship back then, and Warrior squashed him in only 27 seconds by making an instant impact.

Rise to the Main Event

He kept on receiving strong bookings as he was the sole survivor of his Survivor Series Tag Team and he pinned two wrestlers all by himself. He then had a feud with Rick Rude for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and at WrestleMania V he dropped the title to Rude. WWE did not give up on his big push as once again he became the sole survivor of the Survivor Series Tag Team of 1989 by pinning two wrestlers again.

Creating History at WrestleMania VI

He got the biggest push of his career when he got the opportunity to challenge Hulk Hogan for the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania VI. Hulk Hogan was one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment back then and he was also undefeated at WrestleMania. Warrior shocked the entire world when he defeated Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI to capture the WWE World Championship.

Latter WWE Days

Warrior remained active in WWE until 1992 and the promotion never gave up on his main event push. He kept on defeating some of the biggest names of the promotion. He even received a squash victory over Randy Savage at WrestleMania VII. After leaving WWE in 1992 he became a little irregular as he was semi retired from in ring action.

Final Days

In 1996 he returned to WWE for a short run. In 1998 he joined WCW and this was a pretty short run as well. After leaving WCW in 1998, he retired from in ring action. However, in 2008 he returned to action for a couple of matches only. In 2014 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and unfortunately, he passed away only three nights after.

Iconic Quotes From Ultimate Warrior

“Every man’s heart one day beats its final beat. His lungs breathe a final breath. And if what that man did in his life makes the blood pulse through the body of others, and makes them bleed deeper and something larger than life, then his essence, his spirit, will be immortalized.”

“I remember Wrestlemania VI, being in my locker room painting my face, about halfway done, and the production guys came, and they knocked on the door, and they came in. I was looking in the mirror at them, and they said, ‘Hey, Warrior, we’ve got a cart to take you to the ring.’ I just looked at them, and I said, ‘I’m running to the ring.’”

“I hung out a lot with the ring crew guys. I got along better with them then I did the other guys, the other talent. The guys that show up early in the morning and set the ring up and stay there all day and then take the ring down and drive five and six hours that night to get to the next show.”

“I could have been in a house show the day before being flown in to do the Survivor Series. I’d do that pay-per-view, then fly out the next day to go do another house show. The pay-per-view just happened in the middle of a 30 or 40-day road tour. For us back then, the WWF talent, it was just another day of work, another day of being on the road.”

“I remember travelling up and down the road, and I kept journals during my whole career, and I was always making notes about things I wanted to say, words I wanted to create, actions I wanted to do, things I wanted to do to make the character more imaginative and fantastical.”

“Ultimate Warrior was a character who made an impression on people. It was his intensity, his colorfulness, but also, Warrior as an identity means something to everyone. Even through all of the grumbling and haphazard approach at the beginning to developing the character’s persona, there was something that people connected to.”

“In comic books, every character exists in this comic book world, and the wrestlers were the same thing. They were responsible for creating that world and putting it out there – having the confidence to go forward and do that and behave in a certain way.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Ultimate Warrior

Warrior had some major rivalries throughout his professional wrestling career. None of his rivalries went on for very long but they had a great impact overall. One of his early feuds was against Ravishing Rick Rude and it was for the Intercontinental Championship. The duo even faced each other at WrestleMania V.

The biggest rival of Warrior’s career has to be none other than Hulk Hogan. Warrior and Hogan created history at WrestleMania VI when they faced each other in a champion vs champion match. Warrior shocked the entire world when he defeated Hulk Hogan cleanly to take his WWE World Championship away. This match is still remembered as one of the best matches in WrestleMania history.

Ultimate Warrior Injury

Warrior did not have a very long list of injuries since he was not active in the wrestling world for a long time. However, he decided to quit wrestling at a very young age and after leaving WWE in 1992 he never worked actively. He passed away on April 8, 2014 at the age of 54 only after suffering a heart attack.

Other Details

Warrior appeared in many WWE video games throughout the time. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE Superstars which was released back in 1989. It was an Arcade game. Since then he has appeared on many WWE video games as playable characters. His latest appearance in a WWE video game was in the latest installment of the WWE video game series WWE 2K23.

Social Media Accounts

Ultimate Warrior Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CWA 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) NWE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WCWA 7 (77.78%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (22.22%) WWF 150 (89.82%) 2 (1.20%) 15 (8.98%) WWF/SWS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 166 (88.77%) 2 (1.07%) 19 (10.16%)

Ultimate Warrior Manager

Warrior has mostly been a lone wolf throughout his professional wrestling career. He never worked with any manager in WWE, nor did he have any regular Tag Team partners in the promotion. But before joining WWE, he worked as a tag team with Sting at Universal Wrestling Federation and together they were famously known as The Blade Runners.

FAQS

Q. When did Ultimate Warrior start wrestling?

A. Ultimate Warrior started working in 1985

Q. How tall is Ultimate Warrior in feet?

A. Ultimate Warrior is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Ultimate Warrior manager?

A. Ultimate Warrior never had a regular manager

Q. What is current Ultimate Warrior song?

A. Ultimate Warrior uses the song ‘Unstable’

Q. Who is Ultimate Warrior mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Ultimate Warrior father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Ultimate Warrior girlfriend?

A. Ultimate Warrior was married to Dana Viale before his death

Q. Who is Ultimate Warrior brother?

A. Ultimate Warrior was the oldest of his five siblings

Q. How much is Ultimate Warrior worth?

A. Ultimate Warrior’s net worth is something around $1.5m at the time of his death

Q. How many times Ultimate Warrior won the WWE World title?

A. Ultimate Warrior had been a one time WWE World Champion