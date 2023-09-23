The Undertaker: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

The Undertaker is a retired American Professional wrestler and he is considered one of the biggest names in the history in the world of wrestling. He remained active in wrestling for over 33 years and not only he achieved multiple big championships but also received a lot of fame and love from the wrestling fans. he will always be remembered as one of the biggest names WWE has ever produced.

The Undertaker Height, Weight, Age & More:

Taker’s billed height is 6’10” in WWE and he weighed 309 lbs. during his final days. When he made his debut in WWE it used to be announced during his entrances that weighed 320 lbs. However, his actual height is 6’8”. He was born on March 24, 1965 and he is currently 58 year old. His physique was an extra addition to his amazing dark gimmick.

The Undertaker Early Life

Taker was the youngest son of Frank Compton Calaway and Betty Catherine Truby. He is the youngest of his five brother. Houston, Texas is the place where Undertaker born. He always had interests on Sports and he has studied on Sports Management and basket Scholarship. He majored on Sport Management. He wanted to play Basketball before considering wrestling as a career option.

Who is The Undertaker

The Undertaker is an American Professional wrestler who is retired from in ring action. He worked in the squared circle for over 3 decades and he is one of the most famous professional wrestlers in the history of wrestling. He had mostly been active in WWE and has also won in other promotions in the early stages of his career. He will always be remembered as one of the biggest names in Sports entertainment.

The Undertaker WWE Debut

The Undertaker made his WWE debut back in 1990. It was Survivor Series and the Million Dollar Man organized his own four man team against the so called Dream Team. Three of the members were already revealed, but one of them was the yet to be revealed and it got revealed just before the start of the match. This mystery teammate turned out to be the debuting star The Undertaker. On his first match, he was accompanied by ‘Brother Love’ Bruce Prichard.

The Undertaker Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days

Before making his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990, he worked in some other wrestling promotion, he even worked in WCW for a year. Upon making his WWE debut, he had been treated as a top star of the promotion and in only one year time he won the WWE World Championship that is also my defeating Hulk Hohan. It was a huge boost for his future since Hogan was arguably the biggest name in the wrestling world back then.

Feud with Shawn Michaels

His dark gimmick became extremely famous among the WWE fans and he had been constantly featured as a main event star of the promotion, and his fame never faded either. In the meantime, he started to have some excellent feuds too. One of the most concrete feuds he had was against Shawn Michaels which ended at Bad Blood inside Hell in a Cell with the debuting Kane attacking The Undertaker. Michaels picked up the shocking win in this match

The Brothers of Destruction

His feud with Kane was also extremely famous among the WWE universe. Their storyline is still considered the greatest story ever told in professional wrestling. These two wrestlers feuded each other so many times, they have also worked as a tag team. The fans loved watching them together or against each other. They also had excellent chemistry between each other.

Various Feuds – The Ministry of Darkness

He was one of the three megastars of the Attitude Era and indeed one of the biggest attractions of the time apart from Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Another amazing gimmick he adopted during the time was the Ministry of Darkness. It was a faction led by the Undertaker. He worked as a heel during this time. The fans had mixed reactions over it and it is not much remembered to this date. But the idea looked really awesome on paper.

The American Badass

In May, 2000, he debuted a new gimmick called the American Badass which is completely different from his previous Deadman gimmick. It was not as much loved by the fans as his original gimmick but overall it was a cool character. It remained on the business till 2003 Survivor Series and at WrestleMania XX, he returned with his famous Dead Man gimmick once again. American Badass character was definitely pretty cool but it was not very well received.

As long as he worked in the ring, he never returned as the American Badass again. However, he returned to LA Knight and passed the torch to Bray Wyatt earlier this year as the American Badass. It was his final appearance in WWE. But we can definitely expect him to see him in the promotion once again in some other non wrestling role.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name The Undertaker Undertaker Nick Names The Dead Man, The Phenom, The American Bad Ass Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Undertaker Height 6’10” Undertaker Weight 309 lbs. Relationship Status Married Undertaker Net Worth $16.5 Million Undertaker Eye Color Hazel Brown Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 1987 Trainer Buzz Saywer Undertaker Signature Moves Old School, Big Boot, Running DDT, Chokeslam Finishing Move(s) Tombstone Pile Driver, The Last Ride, Hell’s Gate (Triangle Choke) Theme Song / Undertaker Song / Undertaker Music Rest in Peace Catchphrases You Will Rest in Peace

The Undertaker Net Worth & Salary

Taker stands on a net worth of somewhere around $17 million according to reports from Celebrity Net Worth. Even though he is retired from in ring action in 2020m, he has signed a legends contract in WWE and he earns something around $2.5 million according to reports from sportsbrief.com.

The Undertaker Family

Undertaker is currently married to former WWE star and former two times WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool who is also a former two times WWE Divas Champion. This legendary has a daughter born on 2012 named Kaia Calaway and also has an adopted son Kolt Calaway. Together they are living a happy life in their mansion in Austin, Texas.

Championships and Accomplishments

Taker has won multiple top championships in WWE including seven WWE Championships. In spite of the fact he mostly focused on non-title feuds and rivalries. But his career was nothing short and it went on for nearly 3 and half decades. He won many prestigious titles throughout his professional wrestling career.

Undertaker Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF/WWE Championship (4 times), World Heavyweight Championship (3 times), WWF Hardcore Championship (1 time), WWF World Tag Team Championship (6 times) – with Stone Cold Steve Austin (1), Big Show (2), The Rock (1), and Kane (2), WCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Kane, Royal Rumble (2007), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2022), Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy (2020), Slammy Award (15 times), WWE Bronze Statue (2022) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – Feud of the Year (2007) vs. Batista, Best Match of the Decade (2000s) vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25, Match of the Year (2009) vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25, Match of the Year (2010) vs. Shawn Michaels in a career vs. streak match at WrestleMania XXVI, CBS Sports – Worst Angle of the Year (2018) with Kane vs. Triple H and Shawn Michaels Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (2015), Feud of the Year (1991) vs. The Ultimate Warrior, Feud of the Year (2015) vs. Brock Lesnar, Match of the Year (1998) vs. Mankind in a Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring, Match of the Year (2009) vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25, Match of the Year (2010) vs. Shawn Michaels in a career vs. streak match at WrestleMania XXVI, Match of the Year (2012) vs. Triple H in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania XXVIII, Ranked No. 2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2002, Ranked No. 21 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003, United States Wrestling Association USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Best Gimmick (1990–1994), Best Heel (1991), Feud of the Year (2007) vs. Batista, Match of the Year (2009) vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25, Match of the Year (2010) vs. Shawn Michaels in a career vs. streak match at WrestleMania XXVI, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2001) with Kane vs. KroniK at Unforgiven, Worst Match of the Year (2018) with Kane vs. Triple H and Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel, Most Overrated (2001), Readers’ Least Favorite Wrestler (2001), Worst Feud of the Year (1993) vs. Giant González, Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (2005) Involvement in a terrorist angle that aired on day of London bombings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2004) Records Remained undefeated for a total WrestleMania events before getting broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX

Personal life & Lifestyle

Michelle McCool is the third wife of Undertaker. His first wife was Jody Lynn whom he married in 1989 and they lived together for a decade but in 1999, they decided to go through a legal separation. In 2000, he married Sara Frank and he even made televised appearances. They got divorced in 2007 and Taker married Michelle McCool in 2010 and together they are living a happy life.

Undertaker cars – Taker has a total of five cars. His 1978 Mercedes-Benz W123 is worth $13,710, he also has a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon which is worth $42,000. His Chevrolet Tahoe is worth $52,000, he owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Class which is worth $140,950 and the most expensive car he has is a Bentley Continental GT worth $202,500.

Personal Information Table

Undertaker Real Name / Full Name Mark William Calaway Birth Date March 24, 1965 Undertaker Age 58 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aries Birthplace Houston, Texas Nationality Irish Hometown Houston, Texas School/College/University Waltrip High School, Angelina College, Texas Wesleyan University Educational Qualification Graduate, Majored in Sport Management Religion Christianity Undertaker Ethnicity White Current Residence Austin, Texas Hobbies Playing Golf, Collecting Bikes, listening to Metal, Watching MMA Undertaker Tattoo Chain Tattoo on Throat, ‘Skeleton’ Tattoo on neck, tattoos on both arms including skeleton designs, some scary patterns, and mythical creatures, ‘BSK’ Tattoo on stomach

The Undertaker Movies and TV Shows

Taker appeared in multiple movies and television series. The first movie he worked in was Suburban Commando also starring Hulk Hogan back in 1991. He also gave voiceovers for multiple films. He also appeared in some television series and he featured on loads of WWE video games as playable characters.

The Undertaker Wife

The Undertaker is currently married to former WWE star Michelle McCool who is a former two times WWE Women’s Champion and a former two times WWE Divas Champion. McCool is Taker’s third wife, previously he married Jody Lynn in 1989 and after separation he married Sara Frank. Sara made multiple appearances in WWE as parts of a couple of storylines.

Post Attitude Era Success

World Heavyweight Champion

After returning as the Dead Man in 2004 he mostly focused on non-title feuds for three long years and finally agreed to have World title run in 2007. He went on to win the Royal Rumble match of the mentioned year and challenged Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 23. He won the World Heavyweight Championship at the mentioned event.

He walked in as the World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestlemania 24 too where he defended his title successfully against The Rated R Superstar Edge. He had been an excellent World Heavyweight Champion during the time. This was also the first time he was having a World title run in a long time and he did an excellent job.

Five Star Matches Against Shawn Michaels

At WrestleMania 25 and 26, he presented two of the best matches of not only his career but in the world of professional wrestling too. These two matches are considered two of the best and complete wrestling match in the business. Both matches were against Shawn Michaels and the second one was also the retirement match of The Heart Break Kid.

Final Days

Slowly he started to get a little regular in the ring, and after his defeat by the hands of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, he almost retired from in ring action. The ending sequence of this match was so emotional. But he did make his in ring return again and his final match was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. This was also a fantastic match.

WrestleMania Undefeated Streak

One of the best things about the Undertaker was his WrestleMania undefeated streak. He remained undefeated for 21 WrestleMania events and finally it was broken by Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania XXX in 2014. He has beaten some of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling to maintain his WrestleMania undefeated streak.

There were unpredictable moments too and at a point he never let anyone understand that the streak would be maintained or it would be broken. His matches against the likes of Edge, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H made of all thing that this might be the end of the WrestleMania undefeated streak of the Undertaker. But somehow he managed to beat everyone.

Finally it was beaten by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX and this is still considered one of the biggest upsets in professional wrestling history. Nobody saw this coming and it was one of the biggest shockers in the history of pro wrestling as well. Brock Lesnar finally ended the streak after 21 victories.

Everybody thought it would be the end of the Undertaker but he continued to wrestle for six more years. He also worked in 4 different WrestleMania events even after getting beaten by Brock Lesnar. He lost another WrestleMania match and that was against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. His final match was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Iconic Quotes From The Undertaker

“Everybody’s calling, they want to backflip off this and into that. Once you do that a couple of times, it’s like, ‘OK, what do you got now?’ Well, now I gotta do two flips into that, then two and a half. When they get used to that, what do you do?”

“I’m always looking down the road. Like, ‘okay, I need something. I’ve got to bring something new to the table, but I have to stay true to what my fanbase and my audience, what they’ve accepted and this is what they want.”

“When I was on the road full-time, there was about an eight, nine year stretch where I averaged, conservatively, 250 days a year out on the road. That’s basically you fly into a town, you get a Rent-A-Car, find a hotel, go to the gym, you eat, you go to the arena, go back to the hotel, you wake up, go to the airport and go somewhere else.”

“I hate, and I hate using that word, that’s twice, but people that will do the old take the camera out and do the sneak pic. Like, the guys that are afraid to come up to you, so they’ll like try to video you.”

“I never, like, once I got to the WWE and then, I kind of started to realize that we have something special with that character, I was never satisfied. I was like, ‘we’re here and we’re getting a great reaction, but what’s next?”

“I’ve never put a lot into being a celebrity, that just flies over my head because that’s not really who I am. But as you can imagine, you get exposed to a lot of different things because of what you do and I lived a pretty excessive lifestyle.”

“I was living in my truck, bouncing in bars – a 20-year-old kid trying to break up all these red neck fights. But hey, I did what I had to do to survive.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of The Undertaker

Taker has a lot of legendary rivalries throughout his professional wrestling career. It is really difficult to choose a few among them. One of the early and best price he had was against Hulk Hogan. We must not forget that he defeated Hogan to win his first WWE World title. This iconic duo faced each other many times.

Another huge Rival he had was his half brother Kane. This legendary duo has faced each other many times in the past and they have also worked as a tag team. Together they were famously known as the Brothers of Destruction. They faced each other at WrestleMania twice and in other big occasions too.

Mick Foley and Triple H were is Big rivals as well. Foley and Taker’s Hell in a Cell match from King of the Ring 1998 could never be forgotten. It will always be remembered as one of the best WWE matches ever. also had excellent feuds with Triple H as well. The two faced each other on many big occasions including two WrestleMania events.

Last but not the least, and arguably his biggest rival ever was Shawn Michaels. They faced each other in the first ever Hell in a Cell match, they also faced each other in two consecutive WrestleMania events. These two WrestleMania matches are not only considered to of the best matches in WWE history but in the world of professional wrestling too. Undertaker and Shawn Michaels will always be remembered as two of the biggest rivals of each other.

The Undertaker Injury

Taker had a very long professional wrestling career and in this half and a half decade long career, he had to go through multiple injuries. But no injuries could ever harm his career by any means. He will always be remembered as one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling.

Other Details

Undertaker always had interest in sports and he has done multiple courses on Sports. He studied Basketball Scholarship after his Graduation. He also did a major in Sport Management. He considered playing Professional Basketball before joining the world of wrestling in 1987.

Undertaker Salary $2.5 million Brand Endorsements G Fuel Sponsors G Fuel Charity Various Charity Works

Social Media Accounts

The Undertaker does not have any verified account in Twitter, however, the WWE Hall of Famer is active on his verified Instagram with a total following of 4.8 million followers. Here is the link where you can catch up with the former seven times WWE World Champion; Undertaker Instagram.

The Undertaker Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Michinoku Pro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) NWA 6 (54.55%) 1 (9.09%) 4 (36.36%) OVW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) SMW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) USWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) WAR/WWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 241 (71.51%) 24 (7.12%) 72 (21.36%) WWF 521 (72.16%) 52 (7.20%) 149 (20.64%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 3 (60.00%) 1 (20.00%) 1 (20.00%) TOTAL 779 (71.47%) 78 (7.16%) 233 (21.38%)

The Undertaker Manager

When the Undertaker made his WWE debut, Bruce Prichard, who is mostly famous by the name of Brother Love appeared as his manager. But soon he started to get managed by Paul Bearer who became extremely famous as the manager of the Undertaker. Bearer also managed Taker’s half brother Kane. Bearer managed Taker in so many occasions.

FAQS

Q. When did Undertaker start wrestling?

A. Undertaker started working in 1987

Q. How tall is Undertaker in feet?

A. Finn Balor is 6’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Undertaker manager?

A. Paul Bearer was famous for being the manager of The Undertaker

Q. What is current Undertaker song?

A. Undertaker uses the song ‘Rest in Peace’

Q. Who is Undertaker mother?

A. Undertaker’s mother was Betty Catherine Truby

Q. Who is Undertaker father?

A. Undertaker’s father was Frank Compton Calaway

Q. Who is currently Undertaker girlfriend?

A. Undertaker is currently married to WWE legend and former Champion Michelle McCool

Q. Who is Undertaker brother?

A. Undertaker has four siblings in total; David, Michael, Paul, and Timothy Caloway. Taker is the youngest of them all.

Q. How much is Undertaker worth?

A. Undertaker’s net worth is something around $16.5m

Q. In which event, Undertaker made his WWE debut?

A. Undertaker made his WWE during Survivor Series 1990

Q. How many times Undertaker won the WWE World title?

A. Undertaker won a total of seven WWE World titles

Q. How many WrestleMania events did Undertaker main evented?

A. Undertaker starred on the main event of a total of four WrestleMania events