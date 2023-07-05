Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight is one of the most famous stars of WWE at this moment. Last Saturday at Money in the Bank he entered as the ultimate fan favourite. In spite of losing the match, the local crowd remained on his side throughout the match, and he is big push looks pretty much certain.

But his main roster career did not start in a very pleasant way. At first he was given the role of a talent agent, which was definitely not the role of a wrestler. In fact, Triple H restored his previous gimmick, he was mostly treated as a lower mid card at first. One of the worst storylines he worked in was with Bray Wyatt.

Throwback Showdown: LA Knight Discusses the Impact of his Feud And Match Against Bray Wyatt

It was the only feud Bray Wyatt had after his return in 2022, but it definitely was the worst ever and somehow meaningless. Nobody expected that Knight could survive such a failure. But he did an excellent job. Speaking on the “Inside The Ropes” podcast, he talked about this feud and his match from Royal Rumble;

“Well I feel like that whole thing, that whole interaction for those few months kind of put me on the map for a little bit because here I was in a very visible role finally, doing my thing, getting a chance to make the most of the minutes as they say because whether you’re going to give me 30 seconds or 30 minutes,” Knight continued.

LA Knight Is Currently Active On Smackdown

“I’m gonna make the damnedest of it and I’m gonna make you remember it and that’s exactly what I did so, no matter how the Mountain Dew match went, at the end of the day, I knew I was gonna come out of that pretty damn peachy and so from then on,” said Knight.

“It’s just kind of been this ground swell and it’s been picking up from there because I’ve been able to come out, just do my thing, be me, do me the way I know how to do and I’m getting everybody as far away from zero as possible. I’m gonna make you say something. Whether it’s good, bad, boo, cheer, do what you want.”

LA Knight is extremely popular among the WWE fans at this moment and this popularity can definitely confirm a big push for him in the near future. We do not know if he could ever become a main eventer but we can definitely expect him to see as a top mid card, winning the WWE United States Championship or the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the near future.

