Thunder Rosa Discusses Applying Face Paint On Her Face And Reveals Who Advised It

AEW star and former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa who is also a former NWA World Women’s champion recently talked about applying face paint on her and revealed why she started applying it.

Thunder Rosa is a Mexican professional wrestler who started her professional wrestling career in 2014 at a young age. She mostly worked in California in her early days and she worked regularly throughout California. She also made her Japanese wrestling debut in April, 2015 for World Wonder Ring Stardom.

In spite of being extremely talented, she never got to work for WWE which is the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world. But she earned massive success from all over the independent circuit and she also won multiple championships from the indies including the likes of NWA International Tag Team Championship and Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship.

Rosa also worked in bigger promotions like the Ring of Honor, National Wrestling Alliance which is widely regarded as the NWA, and also in the Impact Wrestling. She also worked in the Lucha Underground where she became pretty famous. She had the opportunity to hold the prestigious NWA World Women’s Championship one time.

In 2020, she got the biggest call of her career when she got to sign for the All Elite Wrestling which is a major promotion and the biggest one next to WWE. She earned massive success from the promotion and she received most of her recognition in the AEW. She also the AEW World Women’s Championship one time. Surely she has a great future lying ahead of herself.

Thunder Rosa who is also a former NWA World Women’s champion recently spoke to RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” program where she talked about applying face paint on her and revealed why she started applying it. Here is what she had to say;

“[A promoter] said, ‘Use the face paint because we need to get more Latino fans. And then I put it on and he’s like, ‘You’re too pretty and you should use half of it.” Said the former AEW Women’s World Champion.

“That’s a really wrong question. We throw parties after our ancestors pass away, not because we’re happy that they’re dead, but we’re celebrating their life. It’s not that we’re happy they’re dead.” Thunder Rosa replied when RJ jokingly asked if there was anyone Rosa was happy about being dead.

