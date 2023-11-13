Paris Hilton Inspired Current Top Champion Of 2023 WWE NXT Roster

Since debuting on WWE NXT in 2021, Tiffany Stratton has come a long way, so far. An injury could have stopped her push and thereby her overall rise on the NXT brand but then another injury of a former NXT Women’s Champion opened floods of opportunities for her, capitalizing on which, she’s now become the queen pin of the 2023 roster of WWE’s third brand.

Tiffany Stratton plays a lavish character on TV

In between the two years that she had spent on WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton has undergone lots of changes in her character. Initially introduced as the “Daddy’s Little Rich Girl,” her persona has now evolved into the “Buff Barbie Doll” of the WWE where showing a mean attitude to everybody else comes naturally to her.

Additionally, Tiffany Stratton is totally enriched with fashion when it comes to her dressing sense. In a recent appearance on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, the one-time NXT Women’s Champion was asked to discuss whether this on-screen character resembles her real personality.

Tiffany Stratton tries to bring real-life aspects to her TV character

Per the comments of Tiffany Stratton, when the “Daddy’s Little Rich Girl” character debuted on NXT, it wasn’t an accurate reflection of her true self but as times progressed, she developed it to make it look more real with her real-life personality. Plus, she also wanted to bring aspects of iconic mean girl characters like Sharpay Evans from High School Musical and the fashionista Paris Hilton,

“When I first debuted as Daddy’s Little Rich Girl, my character wasn’t really me. Slowly, we have developed my character into my real life personality, just turned up a couple of notches. I’ve definitely drawn inspiration from Sharpay Evans from High School Musical and, I love Paris Hilton, I love the fashion, she’s literally a living legend, an icon, any mean girl character I draw inspiration from.”

Whatever changes were made by the WWE to Tiffany Stratton’s character, it was well-received by the audience. They also saw a bright future for the young talent who had already achieved the champion tag at the age of just 24. After winning the gold at NXT Battleground, the resident NXT star even proceeded to enjoy a feud with top WWE Star Becky Lynch that marked the beginning of spreading her legacy on NXT.