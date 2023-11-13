WWE Smackdown: Big Babyface Turn Expected Around Survivor Series 2023

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

WWE Smackdown: Big Babyface Turn Expected Around Survivor Series 2023

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM

WWE Smackdown: Big Babyface Turn Expected Around Survivor Series 2023

Major speculations were there regarding the status of the 2023 women’s WarGames which was affirmed on this week’s WWE Smackdown. A major swerve in the form of a heel-turn was noticed that essentially confirmed that a WarGames match lineup is to be announced, this week. Due to a lack of credible competitors in the match, a name from Raw could also be needed in the fray.

Meanwhile, it seems like more swerve could be on the way as the storyline around WarGames unfolds on WWE Smackdown. During this week’s episode, Bayley wasn’t happy with WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY bringing Kairi Sane back. Bayley also aired footage from 2020 where she attacked Sane to send her away from the WWE. IYO said she brought Kairi back to make Damage CTRL stronger.

Then in the main event of WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Bayley, and Kairi Sane) took place and it ended in a DQ after Asuka turned on her own team partners to join forces with Damage CTRL.

More On John Cena’s WWE Future After Latest Surgeries Following 2023 Run

WWE Smackdown: Bayley is slowly turning into a babyface

Then on WWE Smackdown LowDown following the main show, it seemed like Bayley wasn’t getting along well with the other members of Damage CTRL, being not fully on board with the idea of Kairi and Asuka joining the stable, she might decide not to be a part of the group.

The latest update from WWFOldSchool stated that Bayley will soon be kicked out of the Damage CTRL. Thus, it will also result in a babyface turn for her after 4 years. This will also essentially confirm former reports which noted that WWE creative head Triple H wants a Japanese faction featuring Asuka, Kai, and SKY.

However, according to Fightful Select, Asuka isn’t officially a member of the Damage CTRL faction on WWE Smackdown. The situation is similar to that of JD McDonagh – Judgment Day situation, where he appears with them but isn’t officially a member of the faction. Thus, Asuka’s character is going through a recent tweak and it has been internally listed in WWE as well.

Tagged:

Asuka

Bayley

Damage CTRL

Survivor Series

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE Smackdown

WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Related Article
WWE Smackdown: Big Babyface Turn Expected Around Survivor Series 2023
WWE Smackdown: Big Babyface Turn Expected Around Survivor Series 2023

Nov 13, 2023, 11:21 AM

Bayley Reveals Names Of NXT Stars Who Could Be Next Big Names
Bayley Reveals Names Of NXT Stars Who Could Be Next Big Names

Mar 16, 2023, 4:48 PM

WWE RAW &#8211; Dakota Kai Remembers Her Release And Return To WWE
WWE RAW – Dakota Kai Remembers Her Release And Return To WWE

Nov 26, 2022, 2:30 PM

WWE RAW &#8211; Bayley Discusses Her Recent Injury And Recovering From It
WWE RAW – Bayley Discusses Her Recent Injury And Recovering From It

Nov 16, 2022, 1:36 PM

WWE RAW &#8211; Bianca Belair Talks About The Formation Of Damage CTRL
WWE RAW – Bianca Belair Talks About The Formation Of Damage CTRL

Nov 2, 2022, 4:03 PM

WWE RAW &#8211; Bayley Discusses The Origin The Damage CTRL
WWE RAW – Bayley Discusses The Origin The Damage CTRL

Oct 17, 2022, 2:06 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic