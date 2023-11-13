WWE Smackdown: Big Babyface Turn Expected Around Survivor Series 2023

Major speculations were there regarding the status of the 2023 women’s WarGames which was affirmed on this week’s WWE Smackdown. A major swerve in the form of a heel-turn was noticed that essentially confirmed that a WarGames match lineup is to be announced, this week. Due to a lack of credible competitors in the match, a name from Raw could also be needed in the fray.

Meanwhile, it seems like more swerve could be on the way as the storyline around WarGames unfolds on WWE Smackdown. During this week’s episode, Bayley wasn’t happy with WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY bringing Kairi Sane back. Bayley also aired footage from 2020 where she attacked Sane to send her away from the WWE. IYO said she brought Kairi back to make Damage CTRL stronger.

Then in the main event of WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Bayley, and Kairi Sane) took place and it ended in a DQ after Asuka turned on her own team partners to join forces with Damage CTRL.

More On John Cena’s WWE Future After Latest Surgeries Following 2023 Run

WWE Smackdown: Bayley is slowly turning into a babyface

Then on WWE Smackdown LowDown following the main show, it seemed like Bayley wasn’t getting along well with the other members of Damage CTRL, being not fully on board with the idea of Kairi and Asuka joining the stable, she might decide not to be a part of the group.

damage ctrl on smackdown lowdown 👀 bayley not being there at the start.. her body language, bayley definitely knows something is off, i feel so bad for her omg pic.twitter.com/NCcoFyuCXg — ˗ˏˋ wiki ☃️ • fan account ´ˎ˗ (@luv4bayley) November 11, 2023

The latest update from WWFOldSchool stated that Bayley will soon be kicked out of the Damage CTRL. Thus, it will also result in a babyface turn for her after 4 years. This will also essentially confirm former reports which noted that WWE creative head Triple H wants a Japanese faction featuring Asuka, Kai, and SKY.

However, according to Fightful Select, Asuka isn’t officially a member of the Damage CTRL faction on WWE Smackdown. The situation is similar to that of JD McDonagh – Judgment Day situation, where he appears with them but isn’t officially a member of the faction. Thus, Asuka’s character is going through a recent tweak and it has been internally listed in WWE as well.