The co founder of the All Elite Wrestling Tony Khan recently did an interview where he was asked about the situation of CM Punk and Brawl Out and he was not ready to comment on either of the matters. He also shared his excitement about AEW making its return to Chicago.

CM Punk had been one of the biggest fan favourite wrestlers of the last decade and he was one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. He was in the process of becoming a megastar in WWE but in January 2014, he decided to leave the world of professional wrestling and he remained out of action for more than seven years.

Tony Khan Does Not Want To Comment On CM Punk And Brawl Out, “I Can’t Really Comment It”

The fans were heart broken after his long absence and they were desperately wanting him back. Their wish was finally granted when he finally made his return in 2021 but this time he returned holding the hands of the All Elite Wrestling. This was actually a dream come true moment for the fans.

But his dream return could not be a huge success as he caused some big problems in the locker room and AEW could not deal with the situation properly. The fans that were waiting for his return are now frustrated with him. Right now he is out of action and there is no confirmation of when he would return. There are rumours that he might return for the AEW All In event at Wembley.

Tony Khan recently did an interview with The Maggie and Perloff Show where he was asked about the situation of CM Punk and Brawl Out and he was not ready to comment on either of the matters. He also shared his excitement on AEW making its return to Chicago. He said;

“I can’t comment on that, but I do think it’s very exciting that AEW is running a lot of big events. Chicago has been one of the best cities for AEW for a long time, and I’m very excited to be back there. It’s a home city to me, personally, growing up in Illinois and spending most of my life there until my dad got involved in the NFL, I moved to Jacksonville. Now I live on the road every week literally 52 weeks a year, but it’ll be great to be back in Chicago certainly for AEW.

“Well, I can’t really comment it. I haven’t talked about that particular situation since it happened specifically, but I think in the time since AEW has continued to hit new heights and grow. And I have a lot of respect for all the people you just said as professional wrestlers.

“And I think uh we have a great company going right now, and certainly every Wednesday night on TBS some of the wildest action and certainly this week I think was one of the best episodes we’ve ever done. And with a big announcement coming next week, I just think we’ve been able to sustain and continue to develop as a wrestling company.”

H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania