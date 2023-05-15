Last week, Smackdown drew a stunning 2.068 million viewers overnight over night according to SpoilerTV which was an increase the previous week’s overnight number which was 1.976 million. Clearly, the blue brand of WWE is attracting more fans with improved shows and Roman Reigns’ appearance did a great job.

WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns appeared last week on Friday Night Smackdown and this week he is scheduled to appear once again which would definitely boost the blue brand’s viewership. This is very rare these days to see Roman Reigns appearing on back to back episodes of Smackdown.

Top 3 Biggest Attractions Of This Friday’s Smackdown

It has been confirmed that Roman Reigns would be making an appearance this week to confront the WWE Undisputed Tag Team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It is already announced that Roman Reigns would team up with his special enforcer Solo Sikoa to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Tag Team Champions at Night of Champions.

Former Million Dollar LA Knight confronted The Street Profits during the SmackDown LowDown where the former two times Tag Team Champions were being interviewed by the Megan Morant. Knight challenged the Profits in a Tag Team match for next week and he revealed Rick Boogs to be his Tag Team Partner.

Grayson Waller And Pretty Deadly Are Scheduled To Make Main Roster Debuts This Week On Smackdown

Here is WWE wrote regarding this match in their official preview, “As made official on the SmackDown LowDown, LA Knight will team up with Rick Boogs to take on The Street Profits in tag team action. Knight has had his issues with both Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins and he’s so confident that he could beat them in a tag team that he was willing to team with anybody, and none other than Boogs stepped up to team with the brash Knight.

“Will The Street Profits make a statement on SmackDown or will the team of Knight & Boogs prove to be a formidable tandem? Tune into SmackDown on Friday on FOX at 8/7 C to find out!” WWE wrote confirming that this Tag Team will be taking place this week in the Friday Night Show of WWE.

There is another huge attraction next week on Smackdown as the Australian professional wrestler Grayson Waller will make his main roster debut as he would be hosting his The Grayson Waller Effect Talk Show where he would be welcoming his first guest in the main roster, the former two times WWE World Champion AJ Styles. Grayson Waller had been extremely impressive in the NXT. We hope he will continue his excellent work in the main roster as well.

There are other attractions too like the main roster in ring debut of the former two times NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly is scheduled against The Brawling Brutes. The Usos had been challenged by the The LWO and the match would be taking place this Friday. It seems like The Usos is slowly fading away from the Tag Team Championships. Hopefully, they would keep on receiving strong bookings in the future.