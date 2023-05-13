This week’s RAW will continue the path of the World Heavyweight Championship with the two finalists from both brands have been announced. Last week on Monday it was already declared that Seth Rollins would be competing at Night of Champions. Yesterday on Smackdown AJ Styles won his half of the tournament and earned the right to face The Visionary at Night of Champions.

But there are other big attractions from this week’s RAW that might make you tune into the show right in time. The first thing that would attract a huge amount of fans would be a huge Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship.

Top 3 Biggest Attractions Of This Week’s RAW

Since Triple H became the Head of Creative of WWE, he has restored the prestige into both of his mid card championships which are the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. The same status would continue after the Draft 2023 which is pretty much clear after this announcement.

We will also get to see the continuation of the Becky Lynch – Trish Stratus feud as the former six times WWE Women’s Champion would address the WWE Hall of Famer for the first time on this week. This is definitely one of the biggest attractions of this week.

Here is what WWE wrote in their official preview on this story; “Since betraying Becky Lynch a few weeks ago and causing her to lose the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Trish Stratus has been rubbing salt in the wounds of her former friend. The Man has been absent for the past few weeks, with Trish Stratus relishing in her moment, continuing to mock Lynch. Last week, Trish Stratus further disrespected Lynch, playing her music in an attempt to goad the WWE Universe into thinking The Man had come to town.

“The sham backfired, however, as The Man appeared behind Trish Stratus, surprising the WWE Hall of Famer. This Monday, Lynch will finally get the chance to address her former friend turned enemy live on Monday Night Raw. What will The Man have to say? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!,”

We would also get to see the next part of the much awaited continuation of Cody Rhodes – Brock Lesnar where The American Nightmare would address the challenge from The Beast Incarnate. The 37 year old got attacked by the Beast Incarnate last week on Monday Night RAW for the second time and threw a challenge at him for Night of Champions.

“The American Nightmare thought his battles with The Beast were in the rearview mirror after a hard-fought victory over Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash. But just as Rhodes was looking to move forward in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament, Lesnar reemerged, shockingly delivering a brutal F-5 to Rhodes through the announce table, effectively taking Rhodes out of the tournament. After brutalizing The American Nightmare, Lesnar had one simple request: to fight him at WWE Night of Champions. Will Rhodes accept The Beast’s challenge? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE wrote on this matter.

Also, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez would defend their titles against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the second time. The Miz was challenged by Shinsuke Nakamura and this match would take place this Monday as well. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would make his RAW debut prior to the Battle Royal we already talked about. Moreover, RAW this week has all the potential to be an excellent show.