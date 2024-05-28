King of the Ring is one of the most prestigious trophies in WWE history over the years and it is as old as WrestleMania itself. The main purpose of this tournament is to promote the future top stars. In most cases, they have managed to promote the biggest stars in the WWE history, but in some cases, they failed.

WWE stopped organizing this tournament as a pay per view event after 2002. But they organized it irregularly. In 2024 WWE brought it back as a pay per view event. Here in this story, we will look at the best winners of the King of the Ring tournament over the years. In this story, we would look at the impact that the winners of this tournament went on to make after winning it.