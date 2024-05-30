Roman Reigns set a huge record for holding the WWE world title for 1300+ days and he dropped the Championship at WrestleMania XL to Cody Rhodes. After dropping the Championship at the biggest stage of them all, he is absent from WWE and he did not even address his defeat. At this moment we have no idea of his potential return date.

Sooner or later, The Tribal Chief will return to WWE and his fans are desperately waiting for that huge moment. But who is going to be he is opponent after he returns? WWE has not announced anything officially yet but there are a few possibilities. We would look at the top 5 potential opponents for Roman Reigns after he makes his return to WWE.

Top 5 Potential Feuds for Roman Reigns After Return