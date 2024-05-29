Cody Rhodes finally defeated Roman Reigns and finished his story at WrestleMania XL. He ended the epic 1317 days title reign of Roman Reigns. Last year he failed to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but this time he did not make any mistake. He is the biggest star in WWE right now and indeed he is the man to beat right now.

The way he won the Championship, and the way his story was booked before he won the title, we can guarantee one thing that he is not going to drop the Championship very soon. He will at least have a one year long title reign. As much as dethroning Roman Reigns was a huge deal, taking the title away from the American Nightmare would be a huge deal as well. But who is going to be the one to dethrone Cody? Here we would discuss the possibilities of who is going to get this honor.

Top 5 Potential Wrestlers Who Can Dethrone Cody Rhodes