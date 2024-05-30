WWE introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship in 2023 during the Night of Champions event. They arranged a two branded tournament to crown the inaugural champion. Seth Rollins was the first champion who had an impressive reign of over 300 days. He dropped the championship at WrestleMania XL to Drew McIntyre. Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew on the same night to win the title. He is still holding the championship.

The New World Heavyweight Championship is the other world title apart from the Undisputed WWE Championship and it is regularly defended on Monday Night RAW. Triple H promised that this title would be defended regularly and he kept his promise. In this article, we will look at the five possible wrestlers who can win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2024.

Top 5 Wrestlers Who Can Win The World Heavyweight Championship in 2024