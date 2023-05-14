Trevor Murdoch Claims NWA Gave Him All The Opportunities He Wanted, “NWA Have Done That”

Former WWE star and a former three times WWE Tag Team Champion Trevor Murdoch who is also a former two times NWA World Heavyweight Champion recently thanked NWA for all the opportunities he got in the promotion and he claimed that he always wanted a promotion like the NWA.

Trevor Murdoch got the biggest break of his career back in 2005 after spending six years on the Independent circuit. He started his professional wrestling career in 1999 and won multiple championships from all over the indies before joining WWE in the mentioned year. He also worked in ECW and TNA before joining WWE.

He had mostly been treated as a tag team wrestler in WWE. He teamed up with Lance Cade in WWE and together they became one of the best tag teams of the Ruthless Aggression Era. The team of Cade and Murdoch went on to win the prestigious WWE World Tag Team Championship three times in total.

In 2008 he was released from WWE and he returned to the independent circuit. He had to struggle a lot for success until he joined the NWA in 2018 where he became one of the biggest stars of the promotion. He won the prestigious NWA World Heavyweight Championship two times. He is still active in the promotion and he is going pretty strong.

Trevor Murdoch who is also a former two times NWA World Heavyweight Champion recently spoke to Fox News where he thanked NWA for all the opportunities he got in the promotion and he cleaned that he always wanted a promotion like the NWA. He said;

“I always, as a wrestler, have always wanted a company that had a boss that just trusted me. To give me opportunities, to let me fail. Billy (Corgan) and the NWA have done that. They have given me the opportunities to go out there, and I tell them what I can do and what I’m gonna do in these matches.

“And they go, ‘OK, go do it.’ And they give me opportunities to prove that I’m a good wrestler. That I’m willing to go out there and put on a hell of a show and entertain these folks. Whereas, when I’ve worked for other companies, I haven’t gotten those opportunities.

“The other situation too is, like, they talk to me. They ask guys’ advice. They treat me like I’m a part of the team. And when you treat me like that, I become the most loyal individual you’ll ever have. I’ll take a bullet for you. If I know that you’re willing to be there for me, to work hard for me and give me every opportunity, then I return that in loyalty. That’s where I’m at with the NWA, and I’ll probably most likely end my career here.

“Here in the NWA, I don’t have any major, like, favorite moment. The whole thing to me is favorable. ’m getting into the ring with like-minded individuals that, I may get crucified, they’re not a bunch of f—ing p—ies. I don’t know how to explain it.

“I apologize for my language, but I’ve hit some of these guys really hard, and they didn’t come back complaining and whining. They wanted more. And that’s the type of wrestling that I want to deliver to the people. That hard-nosed, bring them to the woodshed, just knock the crap out of each other, old-school pro wrestling.”