Seth Rollins isn’t essentially believed to be a part of the WWE’s new era, at least for the beginning days following Wrestlemania XL. The trusted shoulder of the WWE is no longer the reigning world champion on the Raw brand which allowed him to go into a much-needed hiatus to take care of injuries that he has been dealing with for a long time.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will be taking time off the road following his back-to-back performances at WrestleMania 40 on both nights. The exact duration of the hiatus is unknown but as of this Monday night, it was supposed to last for only about four weeks.

WWE Raw: Former World Champion’s Return Announced For April 15 Episode

Seth Rollins was last seen in action on night two of WrestleMania 40 as he unsuccessfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre. Later that night, he appeared in the night’s closing contest between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes dressing like the “shield” member to play a pivotal role in Reigns dropping the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins’ real-life partner Becky Lynch is also believed to be taking some off of WWE television. The latter last wrestled in the opening contest of WrestleMania 40 night one where she remained unsuccessful after suffering a loss to WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. There is no word on how long Lynch will stay away from WWE television but the hiatus is on given she wasn’t seen on Raw, this week.

WWE Star Zelina Vega Responds To Criticisms Of Underpaying Artists

Contract situation between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Amid these appearances, the long-term future of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch also remains uncertain as their contract with the company is up for good and there’s no update on the renewal process. While talking about her contract situation, Lynch had previously mentioned that he’s entered the final two months of her deal and that there’s no approach has been made on WWE’s part for further negotiation.

Interestingly, she also stated that it’s not common for WWE to allow talent deals to get so close to expiration without getting talks started. Seth Rollins’ situation is also uncertain and it’s believed that this deal could be ending through this summer.