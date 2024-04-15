The WWE Draft 2024 will be upon us within a few weeks and we might see some of the Superstars of the main roster heading back to NXT. In a break from how the draft usually affects the gold brand, this year could be different as Triple H is solely in control of things in the creative team.

Sources close to NXT’s creative process informed Fightful Select that talent from Raw and SmackDown might head back to NXT as part of the WWE Draft 2024. The WWE Universe recently saw The Final Testament and Viking Raider appear on NXT where they respectively ambushed new tag-team champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom, and confronted North American Champion Oba Femi to set up future feuds.

It was also noted to be part of WWE’s efforts to make NXT the third brand of WWE once again. In 2019, WWE attempted to put NXT on the same level as Raw and SmackDown after the show moved to the USA Network. For the time being, the next two weeks of NXT programming will focus on the WWE Draft 2024 in the lead-up to Spring Breakin’.

WWE Draft 2024 could be adding new names to the main roster

While some main roster Superstars will soon be able to find a new home in NXT, fans can expect some call-ups as part of the WWE Draft 2024 on the main roster, as well. Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov are said to be “a lock” for Raw or SmackDown while NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez’s future remains uncertain despite her call-up being teased on TV.

Tony D’Angelo and his Family alongside Baron Corbin have also been discussed as possible additions to Raw or SmackDown. Corbin’s tag-team partner Bron Breakker was recently moved to SmackDown and reports are there that WWE could be keeping them together on the main roster following WWE Draft 2024.

On the post-Wrestlemania 40 edition of Raw, it was confirmed that the WWE Draft 2024 edition will be held over two nights at the end of April instead of the beginning of May. It begins on the April 26 episode of SmackDown and ends on the April 29 episode of Raw. The locations for the events are given below:

– Friday, April 26: WWE Draft Night One – SmackDown from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

– Monday, April 29: WWE Draft Night Two – Raw from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri