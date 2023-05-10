Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus who is also a former seven times WWE Women’s champion recently talked about WWE Raw star Carmella and shared praise for her. She said that the former WWE SmackDown Women’s champion has a great and strong character.

Carmella started her professional wrestling career back in 2013 and she got a big break at the very beginning of her career as she got a professional contract from WWE. She started working on the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. She did a pretty good job in the NXT before joining the main roster in 2016.

Trish Stratus Praises Carmella And Says She Has A Strong Character, “She Is So Good In The Ring”

In 2016 WWE introduced the second brand split and she was chosen as the six women athletes for Friday Night Smackdown. WWE had big plans for her from the very first day as she went on to win the first ever WWE women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. She also successfully cashed it in on Charlotte Flair to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

She had a number of big wins as the champion but after she dropped the title to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam pay per view event of 2018, she could never regain her main event push back. She tried really hard to get her many went spot back again but it had been really difficult for her ever since she dropped the SmackDown Women’s title.

She did win the WWE women’s Tag Team Championship in 2021 along with Zelina Vega, but even as the Tag Team Champion Zelina was protected over her. Carmella recently did an excellent job inside Elimination Chamber as she was the final wrestler to get eliminated by Asuka who won the Chamber match. She did not get any booking for WrestleMania 39. We hope she gets her main event push back soon.

Trish Stratus who is also a former seven times WWE Women’s champion recently spoke to the Getting Over program where she talked about WWE Raw star Carmella and shared praise for her. She said that the former WWE SmackDown Women’s champion has a great and strong character. She said;

“Carmella, to me, she is so good in the ring, but has such a strong character. I’ve always admired wrestlers that have strong characters. You know what that character is going to do before they even do it. I love that.

“The people who came up as valets, because we had that character development before we were wrestlers, Lita as an example, you knew what she was going to do in the ring before she did it because you knew her character so well.

“I love [Carmella’s] development. Liv, I love what she is doing. I’m anxious to see her go to the next level. It’s kind of on the peak for her and going to happen for her soon. If they decided ‘stay around and pick a singles match.’ I’d be like, ‘I don’t know, pick one for me. I don’t know who to pick.’ Everyone is amazing and I could do fun stuff with any of them.”

H/T and transcribed by Fightful