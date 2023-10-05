SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

“They Built A Freaking Skyscraper Out Of It,” WWE Hall Of Famer On Current Women’s Roster

Arindam Pal

Oct 5, 2023 at 6:28 PM

“They Built A Freaking Skyscraper Out Of It,” WWE Hall Of Famer On Current Women’s Roster

From February 2023 onward, Trish Stratus started making appearances on WWE Raw programming for a match at Wrestlemania 39. Eventually, she took a heel turn to enjoy a dream feud with Becky Lynch after becoming a permanent member of the Raw roster. The two went back and forth throughout the summer before the storyline finally came to an end in 2023 Payback.

Now that she’d been an active part of the 2023 WWE women’s roster, Trish Stratus has opened up about the current state division. She was over the moon about the current bunch of talents overtaking the achievements of wrestlers from her generation.

WWE Raw: Trish Stratus Comments On Going After Current Women’s Championships

Trish Stratus heaps praise on 2023 WWE women’s roster

During her recent appearance on GAW TV with SoCal Val, Mickie James, and Lisa Marie Varon, Trish Stratus noted that the steel cage match against Becky Lynch was kind of an homage to the stars she wrestled during the Ruthless Aggression Era of the WWE. She is confident about doing the groundwork for the women’s evolution based on which the current roster over-delivered.

“For me, to dip my toes back in the waters of the foundation that we helped create, I guess you could say, right?” said Trish Stratus. “Like I always say this, we definitely built the foundation, they built a freaking skyscraper out of it.

I mean like they’ve done it over and above, like they’re just amazing. The current crop is incredible and it’s been incredible to watch everyone and to enter … like I’m having a chance to get in with Bayley, and to get in there with you know just Iyo Sky, Dakota [Kai]. Everyone has been incredible.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Trish Stratus got to wrestle a few current female talents in 2023

While Trish Stratus was primarily back to work in a program against Becky Lynch, appearing regularly on Raw allowed her to wrestle the likes of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in tag team matches.

As for Becky Lynch, the two competed in several singles matches before finally culminating things in the highly appreciated match at Payback PLE in early September. After the match, Zoey Star attacked Trish Stratus to write her off TV. Time will tell whether she returns for another run in the WWE but the steel cage match against THE MAN was a perfect moment to pull down the curtain on her legendary career.

Tagged:

Trish stratus

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer

WWE RAW

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
“They Built A Freaking Skyscraper Out Of It,” WWE Hall Of Famer On Current Women’s Roster
“They Built A Freaking Skyscraper Out Of It,” WWE Hall Of Famer On Current Women’s Roster

Oct 5, 2023, 6:27 PM

Trish Stratus: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts
Trish Stratus: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Oct 2, 2023, 11:40 AM

Payback 2023: Two Championship Matches And More Announced For WWE PLE
Payback 2023: Two Championship Matches And More Announced For WWE PLE

Aug 22, 2023, 2:26 PM

Trish Stratus Loses First WWE Live Event Match In 17 Years
Trish Stratus Loses First WWE Live Event Match In 17 Years

Aug 21, 2023, 2:21 PM

Payback 2023: Update On Scheduled Matches For September WWE PLE
Payback 2023: Update On Scheduled Matches For September WWE PLE

Aug 21, 2023, 2:07 PM

Significance Of Becky Lynch And Her Love For Lemons Post WWE Summerslam 2023
Significance Of Becky Lynch And Her Love For Lemons Post WWE Summerslam 2023

Aug 16, 2023, 1:20 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links