Rinku Singh missed out on the Indian squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Rinku Singh was the highest run-getter of the last season in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with 474 runs in 14 innings at an average of 59.25 with a strike rate of 149.53 with four half-centuries. The left-handed batter smashed 29 sixes in the last edition while notching up 31 fours.

The great IPL 2023 season pushed him to make India debut in the shortest format of the game, as he came with all guns blazing and took international cricket like a duck to water.

‘Ho jayega agle match mein’- Rinku Singh on the struggle of current IPL 2024

Rinku Singh has gone through a fabulous time in T20Is for India, registering 356 runs in 11 innings at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.23 with a couple of fifties. He has already punched 20 sixes and 3 boundaries so far in this short span of his career.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been firing in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. With nine wins in 12 games at a net run rate (NRR) of +1.428, the champions of the 2012 and 2014 seasons have already qualified for the playoff.

However, Rinku Singh has been going through a tough time in this 17th season of the tournament. In 12 innings so far, the star batter has failed to replicate his form, managing only 168 runs at an average of only 18.67 and a strike rate of 148.67 with no fifties. His highest score in this season is only 26.

The Kolkata management too has played a part in this failure, by dropping him too much down the order. By the time Rinku Singh walks into the middle, his only job becomes to whack the ball from the very first over. Hardly he gets time to get settled with the condition of the surface.

Their game against the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens was delayed due to rain as Rinku Singh found himself getting involved in an interview with the broadcasters. He talked about the ongoing IPL 2024 and accepted the current struggle he has been going through.

‘’Itni batting aayi nahi aur sir agar batting aayi bhi toh utna accha kar nahi paya main team k liye (Not much batting came, and even when it came, I couldn’t do well for the team)’ The Star India batter, Rinku Singh expressed. ‘Thode up and down chal raha hai abhi. (It’s little up and down at the moment)’

‘Main apnea ap ko mentally strong rakhta hoon aur calm rakhta hoon (I try to keep myself mentally strong and calm)’ The 26-year-old remarked. ‘Aur believe karta hoon apne aap ko ki ho jayega agle match mein. (And I believe myself that I will do it in the next game)’

‘Mai aage ka jyada sochta nahi hoon aur present mein jeeta hoon. (I don’t think much about the future and try to be in the present.)’ Rinku Singh concluded.

He will be in action again when Kolkata Knight Riders take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 13, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.