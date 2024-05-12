During the last encounter in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans put up a huge score of 231/3 in their 20 overs. Will they offer another high-scoring surface for the GT vs KKR clash to the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have already qualified for the playoffs of the IPL 2024?

The Knight Riders have been excellent in the last five overs with the bat in hand. They have the second-best strike rate of 192.57 among all the ten franchises, while Gujarat Titans are at the foot of the table with the second lowest strike rate of 167.38 in this IPL 2024, before the GT vs KKR fixture.

The Knight Riders have smashed 38 sixes in this period, while the Titans have only 24 over-boundaries under their wings in this duration. The former have lost 27 wickets in the duration, whereas the Knight Riders have seen the back of their 30 players, before the GT vs KKR encounter,

When it comes to the bowling department in the death overs, Gujarat Titans have the fourth worst economy of 11.50 while Kolkata have the second-best economy of 10.50 in this duration in 12 innings. The difference is also while picking up the wickets. The KKR side has the third-most wickets (27) in this period, while the Titans have 23 scalps.

Going into the GT vs KKR face-off, the Knight Riders have conceded 42 sixes in the last five overs of the innings, while on the other hand, the Gujarat Titans have given away 38 over-boundaries in this period. Both teams need to improve these.

The issue with the Gujarat Titans is they can’t think of any defeats from this position, while the Knight Riders can look to experiment with these field placements and bowling combinations, having already qualified for the playoffs.

IPL 2024: GT vs KKR Weather Report and Pitch Report- Match 63

AccuWeather confirms that the evening temperature during the GT vs KKR game will be around 30°c, with the humidity level expected to be around 44%. The cloud cover of 83% indicates that dew may not play a big role in the game. Having said that, both captains may still look to chase.

GT vs KKR Weather Forecast Temperature 30°c Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy Dew Point 20°c Humidity Level 44%

GT vs KKR Pitch Report

The average score on this ground going into the GT vs KKR clash has decreased from the last season. In the IPL 2023, the average first innings total was 195, which has gone down to 174 in this season.

In 22 games so far, ‘teams batting second’ have won 59.1% of the games (13 affairs), while the rest nine games have gone in the favor of the ‘teams batting first’.

The spinners have an economy of just around 7.80 at this ground, while the fast bowlers have an economy of just under 8.50 in Ahmedabad. The leg-spinners have gone for runs at a rate of over 8.50. The medium pacers, however, have traveled around the ground for an economy rate of 9.25.

Before the GT vs KKR head-to-head, Shubman Gill is the highest run-getter at this ground with 953 runs in 18 T20s at an average of 63.53 and a strike rate of nearly 160 with four fifties and three centuries. In the bowling department, Mohit Sharma has collected 29 wickets at an economy of 8.42, as he has used the slow ball variations quite well to fox the batters.