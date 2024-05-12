Ramandeep Singh, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder was fined 20% of his match fees by BCCI after the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In a rain-curtailed match limited to 16 overs per side, KKR batted first and posted 157/7 with Venkatesh Iyer scoring 42 in 21 balls, Nitish Rana making 33 and Andre Russell scoring 24 runs. Ramandeep Singh also contributed 17* in 8 balls.

In reply, Ishan Kishan made 40 runs at the start giving MI a flying start. Tilak Varma then made 32 runs, but the KKR bowlers Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Andre Russell took two wickets each. Mumbai Indians could only make 139/8 in 16 overs and lost the game by 18 runs.

With this win, KKR became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, while MI was eliminated from the race for the playoffs.

They stay at the top of the table, having accumulated 18 points in 12 matches. Rajasthan Royals are in second place with 16 points and are nearly certain to qualify for the playoffs as well.

KKR’s Ramandeep Singh punished by BCCI for committing offence ‘outside normal cricket action’

After the match, Ramandeep Singh’s joy of winning the match with KKR was lessened a bit after he was fined 20 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The 27-year-old admitted to committing a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee.

“Ramandeep committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” the IPL said in a statement on Sunday.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is considered final and binding.

According to the IPL’s Code of Conduct, Article 2.20 “includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board.”

