WWE legend John Cena who is a sixteen times WWE World Champion recently looked back at his legendary rivalry with “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson that continued for more than 2 years back in 2011 to 2013, and shared regression of violating the trust of the Hollywood Megastar during the time of the rivalry.

John Cena vs. The Rock is considered as one of the best and most engaging feuds in WWE history. They had two epic matches in two back to back WrestleManias, WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29. The feud at WrestleMania 27 when The Rock betrayed Cena during his match against The Miz and it ended at WrestleMania 29 with Cena picking up the final victory.

Trust No More: The Rock’s Disillusionment After John Cena’s Alleged Violation

Recently, the 46 year old professional wrestler spoke to Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast where he revealed that he violated The Rock’s trust during the famous rivalry, Here is what the former 16 times World Champion had to say;

“It’s all in good fun and it’s all for the business, but you’re supposed to have trust with each other and I violated his trust,’ he admitted. ‘It’s only when we started the build-up to New York that I got to look at myself in the mirror deeper and say I was wrong.

John Cena Faced The Rock At WrestleMania 28 And WrestleMania 29

“Not only did I hope that he would understand my perspective, but a year later I could admit that my perspective was wrong… We could’ve done it with everyone working together and playing nice and that was my fault.” John Cena said.

“I got selfish and me living WWE at that point and not having any concept of growth or someone else’s perspective, I took Dwayne’s comments as not genuine and my view was if you love something, be there every day. What a hypocrite I am because I still love WWE and I can’t go all the time and I just didn’t see that.”

Cena revealed that he apologized to Rock’s mother after their first match at WrestleMania 28 and said, “She forgave me right there and then as soon as that embrace broke, it was right at Rock’s dressing room and I went right into Rock and I said the exact same thing.”

“Rightfully so because Dwayne came back and he wanted to give to the business, openly and as what he could. He has a great perception of WWE and understands that you build equity, you go to something else and you pass the torch,”

“You give away all your electricity as he would say and he was trying to do that on his own terms and I wasn’t having any of it and we made some great TV.” WWE legend and the former sixteen times World Champion John Cena continued.

