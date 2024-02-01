Umaga: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Umaga was an American Professional wrestler who mostly became famous while working in WWE. He worked under various characters in the promotion and he was one of the top stars of WWE during the mid Ruthless Aggression Era. He had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion. He is also famous for being the first cousin of Roman Reigns.

Umaga Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Fatu was 6’2″ and his billed weight was 350 lbs. His big size had always been a big advantage for his ultimate success in the world of professional wrestling. He was born on March 28, 1973 and he was only 36 year old at the time of his death on December 4, 2009.

Umaga Early Life

Fatu was born on March 28, 1973 and he was 36 year old at the time of his death on December 4, 2009. Houston, Texas is the place where Umaga born. He was the son of Vera Fatu and Solofa Fatu Sr. His mother Vera was the sister of Afa and Sika who were famously known as The Wild Samoans. Famous wrestlers The Tonga Kid and Rikishi were his older brothers. The current WWE Universal Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns was his first cousin.

Umaga WWE Debut

Fatu made his main roster debut in WWE in July 2002 along with his real life cousin Rosey as a tag team. They were booked as the enforcer of Eric Bischoff. Together they were known as the 3 Minute Warning. In April 2006 he made his WWE debut under the character of Umaga. He attacked and beat down Ric Flair in his first appearance under his famous character.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Fatu was the first cousin of the current WWE Universal Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns. He joined the world of professional wrestling at the age of 18 in 1995. After training for a certain amount of time, he made his inning debut in the mentioned year in the World Xtreme Wrestling which was owned by his uncle Afa Anoa’i.

Success on The Independent Circuit

He remained active in the promotion for a number of years. During his early days, he also worked in Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling which is a wrestling promotion from Japan. There is not enough information available about his work in these mentioned promotions. He won the Hardcore Tag Team Championship one time in the Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling with Matty Samu who later became Rosey.

Joining WWE, Developmental Territory

In 2001 he got the opportunity to work in WWE and he signed a professional contract with the promotion. Upon signing with the promotion he started working on one of the development territories of the promotion which was the Heartland Wrestling Association. Here, once again he worked with his cousin Rosey as Tag Team partners and together they were known as the Island Boyz.

Success in the Developmental Territory

The famous Tag Team also competed for Memphis Championship Wrestling (MCW) when they were holding the MCW Southern Tag Team Championship. It was also the development territory of WWE and they performed in the mentioned brand on only three occasions. They had been really impressive as a tag team and they were already a household name in the development territories of WWE.

Main Roster Debut, 3 Minute Warning

In July 2002 the Tag Team made their main roster debut. They are tag team name had been changed to 3 Minute Warning. They are ring names were also changed, Fatu became Jamal and his other half was renamed Rosey. They started working as a heel Tag Team and after WWE introduced the first brand split, they helped Eric Bischoff to fight with SmackDown.

Umaga Net Worth & Salary

There is no confirmation on what was his net worth at the time of his death in December 2009. According to reports from various media sources, his net worth was estimated to be somewhere around $1 million at the time of his death. Sources also suggest that he earned a salary of $300,000 during his final days in the promotion.

Umaga Family

Fatu was born on March 28, 1973 in American Samoa. He belonged to the famous Samoan family which is truly dedicated towards professional wrestling. He was the son of Vera and Solofa Fatu Sr. Famous professional wrestlers Rikishi and The Tonga Kid were his older brothers. The current WWE Universal Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns was his first cousin.

Championships and Accomplishments

Fatu had a comparatively short wrestling career and he could not win many championships. Ships from the independent circuit as well as in Japan. A two times WWE Intercontinental Champion and he consistently challenged for the WWE World Championship in different occasions, however, he could never win the WWE World title.

Personal life & Lifestyle

Before Fatu adopted the famous character of Umaga, he had a short run in WWE under a completely different character named Jamal. He worked as a tag team along with his cousin Rosey who was the older brother of Roman Reigns. Together they were known as the 3 Minute Warning. Fatu played the character of Jamal in WWE for around a year and was released from the promotion in June 2003.

Umaga Movies and TV Shows

Fatu is mostly famous for his work in the world of professional wrestling and his excellent tenure in WWE. He never considered acting as a professional career and there is no report on whether he has appeared in any movies or television series. He is a WWE legend and he had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Umaga Wife

Fatu was married to L.T. Fatu until his death on December 4, 2009. The couple got married in 2001 and they lived together for 8 long years. Together they had a son named Zilla Fatu who is also a professional wrestler and is active on the independent circuit at this moment. A lot of fans make the mistake of believing Solo Sikoa is his son because of their similar wrestling style, but Solo Sikoa is not his son.

Main Roster Success

Success in 3 Minute Warning

The 3 Minute Warning remained active in WWE until June 2003 and they kept on working as a tag team. Jamal got released from the promotion in the mentioned month of the mentioned year since he got involved in a bar fight. Rosey on the other hand remained active in WWE and kept on working in the promotion in various characters. Rosey was the elder brother of Roman Reigns.

Release, Success Outside WWE

After getting released from WWE, he worked in some major promotions like TNA Wrestling and he also travelled to Japan to work in All Japan Pro Wrestling. Jamal remained active in All Japan Pro Wrestling for a couple of years and he had some tag team success in the promotion as he won the World Tag Team Championship 1 time with Taiyō Kea.

Return to WWE, Character Change

In December 2005 he signed a new contract with WWE and in April 2006 he made his return to the promotion under a completely different character. This time he was renamed as Umaga. He started to be managed by Armando Alejandro Estrada. This was the first time WWE decided to give him a big push. He started an undefeated streak as he received victories over some of the top names of the promotion.

The Rise of Umaga

It was pretty much clear that the promotion wanted to push him as a future main event star. He was receiving a very strong mid card push after making his WWE return. He had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion. He even represented Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 23 in the Battle of the Billionaire match where he faced Bobby Lashley who was the representative of Donald Trump.

Final Days

Jamal remained active in WWE until 2009 and he had some excellent feuds with some of the biggest stars of the promotion like John Cena and Triple H. He could never win the WWE World Championship but he constantly challenged for the title. In June 2009 he was released from the promotion and he returned to the independent circuit. It is said that he was reached by WWE to make a return during the Royal Rumble match of 2010, he even agreed to do it. But unfortunately, in 2009 he passed away.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Umaga

Fatu had some excellent rivalries with some of the top names in WWE while portraying the character of Umaga. Arguably the biggest rival of his career was Bobby Lashley and the duo faced each other on multiple occasions including their epic clash from WrestleMania 23. These two wrestlers were really fun to watch together.

Fatu also had some amazing rivalries with the likes of John Cena, Triple H, and Kane. These wrestlers faced each other on multiple occasions and he also feuded some of them for the WWE world title, the title that he could never win. Santino Marella had also been a big rival of him and who can forget the iconic debut of Marella against Fatu.

Umaga Injury

After Fatu got drafted to SmackDown for the first time in his career in June 2008, he suffered a torn PCL injury during a live event of WWE which took place in Johnson City, Tennessee. The injury kept him out of action for a long time and he finally returned to the promotion after an absence of seven long months.

Other Details

Fatu has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in Smackdown vs RAW 2007. In all the WWE video games until Smackdown vs RAW 2010. He appeared in WWE 2K 22 as downloadable content and he has also appeared in WWE 2K23 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series.

Umaga Social Media Accounts

Fatu is not alive anymore, so he does not have any verified account on any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram.

Umaga Win Loss Record

Umaga Manager

Fatu had been regularly managed by Armando Alejandro Estrada after he adopted his famous character. WWE wanted to push him as a main event talent and he needed a manager since he did not have a very good mic skill. Estrada regularly managed him as long as he remained active in the promotion.

