On the May 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch lost to Liv Morgan in a steel cage match in the main event segment. It was a rematch for the Women’s World Championship after Morgan won the title at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. Both matches involved Dominik Mysterio as he inadvertently ended up helping Morgan in winning and retaining.

Once the match was over on Raw, Becky Lynch took some time in the ring selling her loss and received a “Thank you, Becky” chant from the audience. It appeared to be a send-off from the WWE as the contract expired was looming in. She also acknowledged the crowd before leaving the ring before making a following post on social media indicating that it will take some time before she comes back.

Fightful previously noted that June 1 was the date that her contract was scheduled to expire. Dave Meltzer then reported in Wrestling Observer Newsletter that she will now be heading into a time-off.

One of her colleagues also told PWTorch that Becky Lynch “will return to WWE some day.” That particular name sounded confident that WWE will eventually work out a new deal with their top star power, “especially with her husband Seth Rollins being a full-time wrestler there, but her body and mind could use a break for a while.”

Becky Lynch is expected to be back in WWE in time for Wrestlemania 41

As for her return timeline, Xero News echoed the same update that The Observer provided as we may not see her on TV for the rest of this year. Xero News added that the former seven-time women’s champion is expected to remain on hiatus for the coming months and will only return to the road with the WWE in time for the WrestleMania 41 season.

Uncertainty regarding Becky Lynch’s WWE future was also inserted into the TV storyline on Raw as there was a segment during the Monday 27 episode where she gave a pep talk to Lyra Valkyria during her match against Kairi Sane. Valkyria essentially learned from the veteran that you have to keep winning or learning “until it’s time to walk away.”