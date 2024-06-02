Ronda Rousey entered the WWE scene via a joint effort of WWE’s biggest couple, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in 2018. Following her arrival, the duo also competed in a match against her at Wrestlemania alongside Kurt Angle which gave her a solid start in the company’s female roster. Down the road, she went on to enjoy a solid run with the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

However, things changed between Ronda Rousey in the WWE in her second tenure as she had to deal with lackluster booking in the Vince McMahon-regime. The relationship between the WWE and the former UFC star power deteriorated which also led to the eventual release. However, it was claimed that she was always on good terms with Stephanie McMahon.

During an interview with Rick Ucchino of CagesideSeats.com, Ronda Rousey talked about sustaining injuries during her tenure with the WWE. It was revealed that she suffered a concussion after being slapped by Stephanie McMahon at Elimination Chamber in 2018. She also mentioned during the conversation that an open-hand slap from Nikki Bella in the days leading up to their match at Evolution also left her with seeing stars and a headache.

Ronda Rousey talked about slaps from Stephanie McMahon and Nikki Bella

Ronda Rousey also admitted that she initially didn’t want to speak up about those injuries out of fear since they could affect her scheduled matches. Besides, it was also openly admitted by her that she had a lifetime experience of hiding concussions but now she feels more comfortable talking about injuries.

“It gave me a concussion [Being slapped by Stephanie McMahon at Elimination Chamber in 2018]. Nikki Bella gave me an open hand slap [in the days leading to their match at Evolution] and I was seeing stars and I had a headache for the rest of the day,” Ronda Rousey continued.

“I didn’t wanna say anything. I didn’t want them to say, ‘Oh, you can’t do this match that you’ve been preparing for. You can’t do this, can’t do that. And I had a lifetime of experience hiding concussions. And so now that I’ve basically putting all of that behind me, I can finally be open about these things.”

