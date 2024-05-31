Becky Lynch and her contract with the WWE have long been under speculation over the past several months. Now that multiple sources have confirmed that it’s about to expire, overnight, she’s expectedly heading into a hiatus that won’t come to an end, anytime soon.

In the main event of the May 27 episode of Raw, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match after interference from Dominik Mysterio allowed Morgan to escape the cage and thereby retain her title. Once Raw was over, the former champion posted the following tweet to hint that she was done in the WWE. But the “to be continued” caption of the post indicated that she should be back.

In an update to the situation, Dave Meltzer spoke up on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio and talked about Becky Lynch’s future once the existing contract with the WWE expires. It was noted that the top WWE Superstar plans on taking an extended leave and there was no such indication of her jumping ship to the AEW.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to be absent from WWE programming

It was further stated that the hiatus should last for a long time. Currently, Becky Lynch’s husband Seth Rollins is not on the road either, due to him being on the recovery road from an injury,

“She’s taking an extended leave, that’s what I was told. It’s not for a short period of time. It’s for a long period of time. If he’s [Seth Rollins] not on the road, it makes sense for her not to be on the road. They can’t be hurting for money right now, like they need it now.”

As the contract expiry speculations prevailed over the past several months, Becky Lynch dropped her Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event. Eager for revenge, the former champion quickly sought a rematch against Morgan on Raw this week but expectedly, she came up short before heading into the hiatus.

Helmed as one of the cornerstone figures of WWE programming, Becky Lynch’s absence is supposed to be felt. But this should also create an opportunity for youngsters like Liv Morgan or Lyra Valkyria to shine bright and pave the way for themselves for a bright future.