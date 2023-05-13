Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick had been working in WWE as a backstage producer in WWE for over three years. It was reported that he started working in the promotion as a backstage producer during the time of covid-19 pandemic and he was active in the promotion till the latest ple of WWE which was WWE Backlash.

It was also reported by various media sources that Kendrick was present at WWE Backlash and he trained Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny for his big San Juan Street Fight match against former WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Bad Bunny’s performance in the event received critical acclamation and Kendrick deserves some credit for it as well.

Update On Brian Kendrick’s WWE Status And Reports On His Work At Backlash

Wrestling Headlines reported; “As noted, veteran wrestler Brian Kendrick went tot Puerto Rico a few weeks back to help Bad Bunny train for his San Juan Street Fight win over Damian Priest. It was originally reported that Kendrick helped Jamie Noble produce the match, but he just helped Bunny train.

“This gig came after Kendrick reportedly had a WWE Producer’s tryout at Survivor Series back in November when then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey asked for Kendrick to be brought in to produce her win over Shotzi. He worked alongside Jason Jordan that night, and it was noted then how Kendrick’s Survivor Series gig was described as something like a tryout, but not a normal tryout for the role.” Wrote Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines.

According to PWInsider, Brian Kendrick is not currently working full time in WWE, but the promotion keeps on bringing the former WWE Tag Team Champion back whenever his service was needed. We are pretty sure that Kendrick would be brought back by WWE in the near future again.

Brian Kendrick who is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion recently spoke to the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast this week where he revealed that Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir helped link him up with Ronda Rousey. Here is what the retired wrestler had to say;

“The Ronda training came about because of Roderick Strong’s wife, [she] and Ronda go way back,” he said. “Ronda was thinking about getting into pro wrestling, and Roddy said, ‘Well, Spanky lives out in LA,’ and so I got a text from Ronda Rousey. She reached out to me, and we started training then she had her agents started talking with the WWE, and that was that. Ronda Rousey came to me for training.”

Kendrick also revealed that he might have trained Bad Bunny for his clash at Backlash but he did not produce the match, “I think because of the comfort level we had built with Bunny and I, they requested me to come back for that.” Kendrick said. He also discussed the Street Fight by saying, “I know Bunny put in a lot of training. He was training for months. I thought the match was awesome.”