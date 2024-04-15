Brock Lesnar’s last appearance came in the WWE ring opposite Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event. The conspicuous absence of the top star from television has sparked speculation regarding his future within the company as the retirement term has also been discussed in the past. Fans have high doubts over his status, especially amid his association with Vince McMahon’s ongoing lawsuit struggle.

However, recent developments have indicated Brock Lesnar’s eventual return to the WWE fold. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s been reported that the former WWE Champion’s situation is different from that of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis, who are unlikely to return to WWE.

WWE Raw: Updated Match Card For April 15 After New Announcements

Brock Lesnar is expected to make a comeback on WWE TV at some point. However, that return was not imminent and there are no immediate plans for it,

”We’d been told a few weeks ago that it was one of those deals unlike McMahon and John Laurinaitis who are likely never coming back, in that at some point he’d be back. We were also told at that time it wasn’t going to be that soon and it was nothing in the immediate plans.”

WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania 40 Rematch Announced For April 19 Episode

Brock Lesnar is just at home as informed by Triple H

The same narrative was indicated by Triple H when he appeared at WrestleMania XL press conference to address Brock Lesnar’s status Triple H addressed the topic by saying that the marquee name is still under contract with WWE and that he is currently spending time at home,

“Right now Brock is at home, being Brock. We will see where it goes from there. The situation is the same as before. Brock is not gone from WWE. He’s just home being Brock.”

Initially, plans were underway for Brock Lesnar to make a triumphant return during the Royal Rumble event. However, these chances were abruptly gone after his indirect involvement in legal matters linked to Vince McMahon’s s*x-trafficking lawsuit. The same reason was also later suggested to be the delay in comeback to WWE TV.

His exclusion from the latest installment of the WWE video game franchise, WWE 2K24, as well as the omission from WWE Creative’s future plans further fueled speculation regarding his status. The good thing is that the situation is different from McMahon Sr. and that we haven’t seen the last of him.