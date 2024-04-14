Jey Uso has become the new number-one contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on last week’s WWE Raw. It seems that he will now look forward to making some momentums as he takes on the champion’s tag team partner, Finn Balor when WWE airs their flagship show en route to Backlash 2024.

Uso has lately been on a good run after claiming the WrestleMania 40 win over brother Jimmy Uso to become the number-one contender during last week’s WWE Raw as he won a fatal 4-way match with an assist from CM Punk.

The former world champion Drew McIntyre was inching closer to the win and get a shot at revenge on the new champion Damian Priest as the latter cashed in Money in the Bank during Night Two of WrestleMania after McIntyre had dethroned Seth Rollins. But Punk clutched McIntyre’s legs allowing Jey to capitalize on the distraction and pick up the win on WWE Raw.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will address last week’s attack from her former tag team partner Liv Morgan on WWE Raw. The pair had their animosity in the past. Now that Wrestlemania 40 is over, it appears that they’ve reignited their feud in the aftermath of Ripley’s WrestleMania title win over Becky Lynch.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will also be making an appearance on WWE Raw as he looks forward to getting a new champion, this coming Friday night. He is likely to address the upcoming battle between LA Knight and AJ Styles set for Smackdown to determine his first title defense scheduled for Backlash in Lyon, France, on May 5. Down the line, Rhodes might also face The Rock as they had a confrontation on WWE Raw, last week.

Maxxine Dupri and Candice LeRae had a Twitter spat which prompted Adam Pearce to take to Twitter and confirm that Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell will square off against Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile on the coming episode of WWE Raw,

”This online hot air reminds me that words are wind… but these blow like fightin’ words. So this Monday on #WWERaw, 8/7c on @USANetwork , that’s what you’ll do: Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell It is official. (And the best hot dog is #ChicagoStyle.)”

WWE Raw April 15 episode match card

– Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Chad Gable

– Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio

– Sheamus returns

– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

– Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor

– Rhea Ripley speaks

– Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile