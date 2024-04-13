LA Knight and AJ Styles will feature in a WrestleMania 40 rematch, next week on WWE SmackDown to determine the first challenger for the new WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. While it’s not confirmed, it seems like one of these two stars will go on to face Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Backlash premium live event set for next month.

In the opening segment of WWE Smackdown, Cody Rhodes appeared to inform that two triple threat matches will go down on the April 12 episode with the winners proceeding toward a singles contest set for next week to determine the new number-one contender for the WWE Title.

WWE Smackdown: Title Match And New Contender’s Match Set For April 19 Episode

In the first one of them on WWE Smackdown, LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match to head on to next week’s Number-One Contender’s match. A brawl broke outside the ring between Legado del Fantasma and The Street Profits. Using this as a distraction, Knight pinned Escobar with the BFT finisher to emerge as the winner of the match.

In the main event of WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles defeated Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens in the second Triple Threat Match to advance to next week’s Number-One Contender’s match. Styles countered a Swanton Bomb from Owens to keep the latter down. He proceeded to hit a Super Styles Clash on Mysterio from the ropes onto Owens to secure the pinfall win.

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Delivers The Biggest PLE To Live Up To The Moniker

Before WWE Smackdown ended, LA Knight came out as the duo had a face-off. The two talked trash to each other to close the show. Knight defeated Styles in his WrestleMania debut last weekend on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 in a singles contest.

WWE Smackdown April 19 episode match card

The April 19 episode of WWE Smackdown takes place at the PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Number-One Contender’s match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defends against Naomi

– SmackDown Tag Team Title number one contender’s match: The Street Profits vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Angel & Humberto vs. The Authors of Pain