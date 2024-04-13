After weeks of speculations about his wrestling career, Sheamus is coming back and he will be seen on WWE Raw, next week. The former world champion has been announced for this coming return rather than making a surprise appearance which could possibly be an indication of big things being in store for him.

An advertisement for the April 15 episode of WWE Raw aired this Friday Night on SmackDown announcing several attractions for the upcoming show. The lineup included Sheamus’ return to WWE programming after being absent from on board for 238 days. As of writing, Sheamus is confirmed to make a return to television, and there’s no confirmation available on whether he will make an in-ring return or not.

Earlier this week on WWE Raw, a vignette had aired revealing that Sheamus would be back soon in the WWE fold. Now that the confirmation has been made, he would be seen on WWE TV for the very first time since he faced Edge on the August 18, 2023 episode of SmackDown. It ended up being Edge’s final WWE match before he left for AEW to start a new beginning by his real name of Adam Copeland.

Sheamus has been a mainstay of WWE programming for almost 15 years now. Since his debut on WWE Raw in 2009, he has claimed victory in the King of the Ring tournament and the Royal Rumble. The former Money in the Bank contract holder also appears to be a multi-time world champion in the company. Most recently, he was gunning for the Intercontinental Championship which would make him a Grand Slam winner in the company.

WWE Raw April 15 episode match card

With Sami Zayn’s first title defense against Chad Gable also scheduled for the April 15 episode of WWE Raw, Sheamus is expected to re-enter the Intercontinental Championship conversation to fulfill his only goal left in the WWE. For the time being, the confirmed match card for the next edition of WWE Raw goes as follows,

– Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Chad Gable

– Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio

– Sheamus returns

– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven