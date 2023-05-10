WWE organized the WWE Draft 2023 on this passed weak and the WWE Universal heavyweight champion Roman Reigns had been drafted to Friday Night Smackdown. Raw got the brand new World Heavyweight championship and by Night of Champions they will Crown their first champion.

It is pretty much clear that throughout last year WWE completely failed to elevate new main event stars, and there was only one reason behind it; Roman Reigns. WWE had too much observation with the Tribal Chief that they completely overlooked the rest of the roster for him.

Why Smackdown Main Event Picture Looks Weak – Analysis

He had both World championships of WWE and he was not defending it regularly either. Thankfully WWE introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship and this will help the promotion to build more main event stars. So far the world heavyweight championship picture looks really amazing.

But unlike Monday Night RAW, the main event scenario of Smackdown looks pretty weak. Let us give a quick look at all the main event stars WWE has in their blue brand who could challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Championship.

The first wrestler that could challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Championship is Bobby Lashley. Apart from him, there are wrestlers like Edge, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus. Apart from these wrestlers we are not sure if there are any main event stars.

Of course there are wrestlers like Karrion Kross and LA Knight, but they are far from being main event stars, as of now. They can definitely be good challenges for the United States Championship. But apart from the five names we mentioned as main event stars, there is no legit opponents for Roman Reigns in SmackDown right now.

Even though it is pretty much clear that none of these wrestlers are going to dethrone Roman Reigns. We are not going to any difficult equations. The simple logic says, all these five wrestlers are 45 or more and quite clearly they would not be given such a huge boost at this age of their careers. Besides, The Rated R Superstar has already confirmed that he does not want any more World Championship run, so he is not even in the picture.

It looks like Roman Reigns is not dropping the title for at least two more years. It looks like he is going to break the record of Hulk Hogan who held the WWE title for 1474 days. This is the reason why WWE introduced the World Heavyweight title so that they could build more main event stars. But as long as he is staying on SmackDown, there will be no main event picture. And after the draft, it does not look like WWE is much bothered about making worthy opponents for Roman Reigns either.