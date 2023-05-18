Professional wrestling legend Bruce Prichard was asked about the rumors regarding WrestleMania 2000. A strong rumor suggests that Stone Cold Steve Austin was scheduled to wrestle The Big Show on the main event of the show where The Rattle Snake would have defended the WWE title against the seven foot giant.

WrestleMania 2000 was one of the major events of the famous Attitude Era of WWE. On the main event of the mentioned show, Triple H defended the WWE Championship against The Rock, Mick Foley, and the Big Show in a fatal 4 way elimination match. Triple H managed to retain his title by last eliminating The Rock.

WrestleMania 2000’s Lost Bout: Steve Austin vs. The Big Show – Bruce Prichard’s Insightful Take

Previously, it was rumored that Triple H is going to defend the WWE World Championship against The Rock who won the Royal Rumble match and earned the right to challenge the champion at WrestleMania 2000. But a botched finish of Rumble match raised some questions.

WWE creatives used that botch as a storyline and made the WrestleMania 2000 main event a fatal 4 way elimination match. This was the greatness of the Attitude Era, they could turn anything into gold. Even though most of the fans preferred the original idea of Triple H vs. The Rock as it could have been a dream battle at a stage like WrestleMania.

It is rumored that the original plans for WrestleMania 2000 was a World Championship match between Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Big Show as the main event of the show. But Austin got injured and the match could never take place.

There was no concrete evidence on this rumor. There were also rumors that Triple H and The Rock would meet each other in a non title one on one match. WWE legend Bruce Prichard was asked this question during his podcast Something To Wrestle With where he responded by saying;

“This arm doesn’t go up much. Yeah (I’m going to get it fixed). Eventually. I’m trying to rehab it now. Not going so well but in my mindset, I don’t have time to get surgery.” Said WWE legend Bruce Prichard.

Prichard continued, “False (that the original main event for WrestleMania 2000 was Steve Austin versus Paul Wight). That’s one that I definitely thought we should have gone with. You know, from Big Show’s debut, I thought that was logical. But I don’t think that Vince (McMahon) ever really saw that… I thought that-that was the logical way to go but that wasn’t in the cards.”

H/T to POST Wrestling